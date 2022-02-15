Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Half Of Hospitality Will Pay Ultimate Price For ‘Red Setting: Survey

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 7:33 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

58% of hospitality owners have told a survey last week that they are preparing for insolvency within the next three months, and Hospitality NZ says the growing Omicron case numbers could affect the viability of even more businesses.

Hospitality NZ’s February survey of 400 members at the start of February reveals that business is at least as bad as any other time during the Covid19 response.

It conducted another survey over the weekend, answered by over 600 members, which shows that half the industry has recorded a loss in turnover of 40% or more since the shift to Red.

Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White says the only thing that will save half of hospitality is Government financial assistance by the end of this month.

“We’ve got through two hard years – but its unlikely many will make it through the next two or three months of Omicron.

“The survey was conducted before the burst in Omicron cases. It’s probable that Omicron will affect customer numbers, and that will make more businesses review their viability.

“The response to Omicron is devastating; the “Red” settings have suppressed socialising as much as under Level 3, but this time there’s no financial support.

“Orange was bearable and there was even some excitement but the shift to Red killed it.

“People are not going out, our cities are empty, and our members are rapidly running out of options.

“The Government must re-evaluate the situation and grant immediate support based on the quantitative loss of revenue, not their perception of lesser public health restrictions.”

Hospitality NZ believes that the effects of staff isolation periods will bring some otherwise sound businesses to a quick end.

“Many businesses could be closed for many weeks by staff stand-downs. That will be too much to bear.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 