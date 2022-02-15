Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PM Confirms Trade Delegation To US In May

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 10:33 am
Press Release: NZUS Council

NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May.

Mr Small says that it is exciting that the Prime Minister will lead a trade engagement on the US West Coast focused on New Zealand's high-technology export sectors.

"These are some of our fastest growing exports. Looking just at ICT exports from New Zealand to the United States, over the last year they've grown 16% and are now valued at $566M a year. That's on par with our exports of wine to the US.

Mr Small says that New Zealand's innovation exports are much broader than just software and software licences. It includes our agri-tech specialities, such as fruit sorting and packaging machinery which are helping to promote productivity in US supply chains. It also increasingly involves the export of New Zealand "know-how" or intellectual property, technical and sales expertise, where our traditional exporters are working in partnership with US parties.

"This is a bilateral relationship increasingly characterised by exciting and innovative export goods and services, technology and creative businesses, and leading-edge science and research.

"Often these New Zealand businesses are working in partnership with US firms employing New Zealanders and Americans and they are attracting transformative US investment which helps them connect to global markets," Mr Small says.

Mr Small says that it is an important opportunity, particularly utilising the Prime Minister's global profile, to reinforce that New Zealand is open for business, and restart the momentum that existed prior to the pandemic.

NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods


