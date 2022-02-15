Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Businesses To Gain From E-Invoicing System

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s plan to begin electronic invoicing from next month.

New Zealand’s government agencies will next month begin using a new network allowing direct invoicing between any accounting systems worldwide.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says some businesses are already using the e-Invoicing system, and it will be of wide benefit to the business community generally.

"Businesses are keen to gain the benefits of reduced administration, faster payments and greater security," Mr Hope said.

"We look forward to a great uptake by New Zealand businesses of this technological progress in accounting practice."

