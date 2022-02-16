Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retailers Require Significant Support To Survive

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 8:00 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

Sales, foot traffic and confidence has taken a dive in the retail sector, with the sector requesting urgent Government support. 

“The current Red Alert Level has plunged the retail sector into a deep financial and confidence crisis.  Government support is urgently required in order to maintain business viability, and prevent both job losses and cuts in employee hours,” says Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford 

“We have surveyed our members around the country this week, and their results are deeply concerning.  Confidence has plummeted since the move to the Red Traffic Light setting, and is worsening.  A staggering 59 per cent of retailers have indicated that they now may not survive the next 12 months (up from 25 percent in January).”  

This includes:

  • 37 per cent who are saying their businesses are on a knife-edge and could go either way;
  • 22 per cent who are saying they are really not confident or are likely to cease trading.

“On average, our members are reporting that sales are down by 32 per cent nationally, but a third of retailers are down by more than 40 per cent.  12 per cent of retailers report that there sales are down by between 60 and 90 per cent.” 

“This is not sustainable for the retail sector, and we have asked the Government to take urgent steps to reintroduce the Wage Subsidy and the Resurgence Support Payment. Alternatively we are keen to work with the Government and officials to create a package that can support the sector” 

“In the absence of direct Government support, businesses and workers will be significantly impacted.  76 per cent of retailers say that they will be looking to reduce operating hours in order to reduce the wage bill, while 32 per cent will be looking to making staff redundant.  16 per cent of businesses indicate they will simply close the doors permanently.” 

“With over 27,000 business in the sector we are gravely concerned that at least a quarter are looking to close permanently. We need a thriving and vibrant retail sector that has the ability to recover and rebuild in order to support New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 