Nutanix Launches New Product Portfolio To Ease Path To Hybrid Multicloud

SYDNEY, Australia – February 16, 2022 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today the global availability of their simplified product portfolio to align with rapidly evolving customer requirements. The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers a consistent operating model across all types of clouds: public, private, and hybrid. With this launch, the company has further streamlined customers’ digital transformations by delivering an easy-to-consume set of solutions.

In addition to making it easier for customers to execute on their hybrid multicloud strategies, the new portfolio removes the complexity often associated with enabling a full range of hybrid cloud services across multiple environments. This is achieved by simplifying packaging, metering, and pricing to enable customers to plan for changing needs more easily, including workload expansions, cloud preferences, tech refreshes, and more. Customers can further accelerate their cloud journey by taking advantage of Nutanix validated designs and deployment best practices for common use cases.

“Nutanix’s growth started as a more flexible, easier to manage alternative to SAN storage, and has grown into a full cloud platform from virtualisation to networking to security, and supports all workloads across on-premises and public clouds,” said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “The new product portfolio delivers even more flexibility to help customers adapt to their business’ changing needs.”

The company has built an enterprise-ready, unified cloud platform with its market leading HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure) solution as the foundation. The new, simplified portfolio includes:

Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) provides a complete software solution including virtual compute, storage and networking for virtual machines and containers, that can be deployed in private data centres on the hardware of your choice or in public clouds with built-in resilience, self-healing, performance, disaster recovery capabilities, and security. Running NCI on public cloud, Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) , enables customers to accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud for agility, elasticity, and application modernisation while maintaining the operational efficiency of a unified cloud environment with common management and policies across clouds. Key use cases include cloud bursting, disaster recovery, and datacentre lift and shift.

Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) brings simplicity and ease of use to building and managing cloud deployments by driving consistent governance across private and public clouds, helping customers accelerate their cloud journey. NCM delivers intelligent operations including monitoring, insights, and automated remediation making it easier for enterprises to deploy, operate, and manage their applications. It also drives financial accountability and cost governance with intelligent resource optimisation, and accurate visibility into cloud metering and chargeback. Finally, it unifies security operations for workloads and data across clouds, automating incident response with intelligent analysis and compliance tools.

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) delivers distributed and software defined storage for multiple protocols (volumes, files, objects) to support a variety of workloads deployed anywhere – private, public, or hybrid cloud – with license portability in between. A single point of management for all storage resources eliminates complexity of multiple interfaces and enables non-storage experts to handle most day-to-day storage and data management tasks. Intelligent analytics integrated into the solution provide data visibility and deep insights for governance and security of data.

Nutanix Database Service (NDB) simplifies database management across hybrid multicloud environments for database engines like PostgreSQL®, MySQL®, Microsoft® SQL Server, and Oracle® Database, with powerful automation for provisioning, scaling, patching, protection, and cloning of database instances. NDB helps customers deliver Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) and easy-to-use self-service database experience on-premises and public cloud to their developers for both new and existing databases.

Nutanix End User Computing Solutions deliver virtual apps and desktops to users worldwide from public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. They provide a per-user licensing option for NCI that simplifies capacity planning by matching the infrastructure cost model to that of the end user computing platform. They also include a simple, fast, and flexible Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that can run end user workloads on NCI, on public clouds or on hybrid clouds.

“The Nutanix Cloud Platform builds on our market leading hyperconverged infrastructure software to deliver a consistent cloud operating model for enterprises,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP Product Management at Nutanix. “Our new, simplified portfolio brings together our rich product capabilities across on-premises and public clouds to deliver consistent infrastructure, data services, management, and operations for applications in virtual machines and containers."

Nutanix customers shared:

“We selected Nutanix because we were looking for a platform able to run key workloads, while also delivering simplicity and reliability – both key aspects of supporting our mission of protecting 39 million lives around the world with our products and services. In our time working with them, Nutanix has not only delivered but also grown from an HCI solution to a complete cloud platform to help us in our digital transformation journey. We look forward to taking advantage of their continued innovation.”

- David Fitzgerald, AVP, Global Services – IT at UNUM

“Nutanix has been a key partner in helping us establish an advanced production system by adopting HCI and edge computing technologies for our next-generation factory infrastructure. We look forward to Nutanix Cloud Platform's new product portfolio to help us globally deploy a dynamic production system, optimise our operations, secure our information infrastructure, provide solid business continuity support, and standardise our DX extension procedures.”

Masao Sambe, Chief Digital Officer, Digital Transformation Division, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

All new products are currently available to customers. More information on the new portfolio is available here.

