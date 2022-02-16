Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Wins BLI Winter 2022 A4 Pick Awards From Keypoint Intelligence

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Fuji Film

Apeos and ApeosPrint C325 series printers win with compact design delivering high print performance and reliability for small workgroups

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. was awarded the Buyers Lab (BLI) Winter 2022 A4 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for Outstanding Colour Multifunction Printer (MFP)/Printer for Small Workgroups with the Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw.

As the leading independent global document imaging product test laboratory, Keypoint Intelligence conducts tests on hundreds of new machines in various categories each year. The Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw MFP/printer emerged as winners for their impressive image print quality and steadfast functions which positioned to be the leading solution for small workgroups.

According to Keypoint Intelligence, the Apeos C325 series has proven to be a reliable multifunction printer with robust printing capability. During the 62,000-impression durability test, there were no misfeeds and no service required. The judges were impressed with the overall user experience that the new designs create. The capacitive touchscreen built into the control panel of Apeos C325 series provides ease of use which is similar to a smartphone.

The functionality and easy-to-use nature of the Apeos C325 series has proven popular with Kiwi businesses with a number of units being sold across Aotearoa over the last year.

Launched in April 2021, the Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw have been a success. Versatile to fit in a variety of offices with the smallest size and lightest in its class (Note 1), they can support a continuous printing speed of 31 sheets per minute on A4 size, 41 sheets per minute on A5 size despite its compact size. With the Secure Print feature, important information is protected via the SMBv3/TLS1.3 support and password protection for incoming fax (Note 2). For multiple-device installation, the setting in the first device can be replicated to multiple devices and this function will reduce the time required for setup procedures and increase the operational efficiency and productivity for customers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fuji Film on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 