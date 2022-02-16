Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Alana O’Neill Announced As Head Of CreateMe

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced Alana O’Neill as the Head of CreateMe, overseeing the in-house media solutions division as it delivers a world-class one-stop shop for customers and clients.

O’Neill brings more than 25 years of experience across both agency and broadcasting to the role and was previously Head of Integration at Discovery. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a complementary skill set to see CreateMe celebrated both internally and externally as the go-to for impactful and inspiring customer solutions.

Paul Hancox, Chief Commercial Officer, says O’Neill’s experience and expertise will take the CreateMe team to the next level.

“Alana’s strong combination of strategy and creative thinking make her the ideal person to head the CreateMe team as we continue to deliver strong results for customers. She will work closely with the commercial leadership team and be a fantastic addition to the skillset we can offer clients,” he says.

O’Neill is excited to join the CreateMe team, saying: "I'm really looking forward to joining the NZME commercial team under Paul's leadership. I know from experience that to be successful in this space requires a talented group of creative and innovative thinkers, alongside much-loved brands that are strong performers. NZME offers both in spades - I can't wait to get started."

O’Neill will commence her role on 8 March 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZME on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 