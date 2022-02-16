Alana O’Neill Announced As Head Of CreateMe

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced Alana O’Neill as the Head of CreateMe, overseeing the in-house media solutions division as it delivers a world-class one-stop shop for customers and clients.

O’Neill brings more than 25 years of experience across both agency and broadcasting to the role and was previously Head of Integration at Discovery. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a complementary skill set to see CreateMe celebrated both internally and externally as the go-to for impactful and inspiring customer solutions.

Paul Hancox, Chief Commercial Officer, says O’Neill’s experience and expertise will take the CreateMe team to the next level.

“Alana’s strong combination of strategy and creative thinking make her the ideal person to head the CreateMe team as we continue to deliver strong results for customers. She will work closely with the commercial leadership team and be a fantastic addition to the skillset we can offer clients,” he says.

O’Neill is excited to join the CreateMe team, saying: "I'm really looking forward to joining the NZME commercial team under Paul's leadership. I know from experience that to be successful in this space requires a talented group of creative and innovative thinkers, alongside much-loved brands that are strong performers. NZME offers both in spades - I can't wait to get started."

O’Neill will commence her role on 8 March 2022.

