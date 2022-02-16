Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Wins Northland Business Excellence Best Not For Profit Award

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Waitangi Treaty Grounds has won the Northland Business Excellence EMA Best Not for Profit Award and became a finalist in two other categories: Excellence in Business – Large Business Award and the Digital Transformation Award.

The Judges commented: “Waitangi Treaty Grounds has been affected in a major way by the worldwide events of the last two years but has kept innovating and pivoted its marketing to a primarily local audience to ensure continuity for the business and staff. A comprehensive business excellence framework is enhanced by a focus on sustainability”.

For 44 years, The Northland Business Excellence Awards has held pride of place in the Northland business events calendar. Organised by NorthChamber (The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Northland Incorporated) and supported through the years by generous sponsors and cheerleaders of the Northland business community, it offers local businesses big and small an opportunity to measure, recognise, and honour business excellence.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Chief Executive Greg McManus is thrilled with the award: “It is great to receive recognition for the team, especially in these challenging times. We managed to keep all our permanent staff employed during the lockdowns and the Treaty Grounds was one of the first operators in Northland to open for visitors at Level 2. Waitangi is the most important visitor destination in Northland so we feel a big responsibility to be open and show leadership to our industry in a time of unprecedented challenges.”

Waitangi Treaty Grounds offers a unique and engaging experience, allowing visitors to connect with the stories, people, taonga (treasures) and events that shape our nation’s history. The story of Waitangi is the story of modern Aotearoa New Zealand and the Treaty Grounds strives to illustrate the ongoing promise of Waitangi to the World

