70% Of Video Game Developers Not Interested In NFT Gaming

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 7:11 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

NFT gaming has attracted a lot of interest in recent months. However, video game developers do not share the same interest in NFT gaming. According to figures presented by SafeBettingSites.com, 70% of video game developers have no interest in implementing NFT mechanics in their games.

Only 1% Of Developers Currently Use NFTs

NFT gaming has definitely created a buzz in the gaming industry. The model allows players to earn by playing in the form of NFT tokens. In the past few months, games like Axie Infinity and Alien Worlds have become popular among NFT and gaming enthusiasts. Currently, Axie Infinity token has a market cap of $3.8 Billion, whereas Alien Worlds boasts of a user-base of more than a million. As per another report, NFT games generated $2.32 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, NFT games have particularly become popular in South Asian countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia. In these countries, playing NFT games has become a legitimate way to earn an income. However, according to the annual State of the Game Industry survey, there is not much enthusiasm regarding NFTs and cryptocurrencies among the video game developing community.

As per the data available on Statista, 70% of 2700+ developers surveyed said that they are not at all experimenting with NFTs in their games. However, 21% of developers admitted to being ‘somewhat interested’ in implementing NFTs in their games.

7% of developers are ‘very interested’ in experimenting with NFTs, while only 1% admitted to already using NFTs.

72% Of Developers Not Interested In Cryptocurrencies

The consensus among developers is not enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies either. In the survey, 72% of developers said they don’t want to experiment with cryptocurrencies of any kind in their games.

The rest of the opinions are pretty similar to those about NFTs. 21% of developers are ‘somewhat interested’, and only 6% are ‘very interested’.

Vyom Chaudhary, an editor at SafeBettingSites.com, “NFT games form a big part of the NFT market. However, these games have a long way to go before finding mass-adaptation. Most of the user base for these games comes from countries where these games are viewed as source of income rather than source of entertainment.”

You can read the entire report with additional statistics and information at:  https://www.safebettingsites.com/2022/02/15/70-of-video-game-developers-not-interested-in-nft-gaming/

