Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s First Plant-based Milk Bottle Hits South Island Shelves

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Anchor

 

  • Anchor’s plant-based bottle, made from sugarcane - which is a natural, renewable and sustainably sourced material - is now available in the South Island.
  • The new bottle is an example of sustainable packaging which is something that is important to Anchor and its consumers.
  • Since the plant-based bottle was launched in the North Island in 2020, Kiwis have saved enough emissions to travel from Cape Reinga to Bluff 363 times*
  • Anchor’s plant-based bottle is recyclable in kerbside recycling collections

Anchor has launched its plant-based bottle, which is recyclable, in the South Island. The availability of the bottle in the South Island demonstrates Fonterra’s commitment to have all packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Anchor Blue 2L, in the new plant-based bottle, landed on shelves across the South Island at the beginning of this month And while it’s still filled with the same fresh NZ dairy milk from Fonterra farmers - the bottle is made from sugarcane.

The sugarcane used in our plant-based plastic is natural, renewable, and sustainably sourced and is an alternative to non-renewable sources like fossil fuels. In addition, sugarcane captures CO2 from the atmosphere as it grows, resulting in a milk bottle that also has a low carbon footprint. The sugarcane is made into plant-based HDPE plastic in Brazil and the bottle itself is made here in New Zealand and is recyclable in kerbside recycling collections.

Fonterra Brands New Zealand, Marketing Director, Mike Boness says: “Following the successful launch of the plant-based bottle in 2020 we are excited to be bringing it to the South Island, making this sustainable bottle available to all Kiwis across the country.”

“This plant-based milk bottle is an important component in Fonterra’s wider sustainability strategy. We have also committed to moving towards renewable energy in transport and manufacturing and finding ways to manage and reduce our emissions over the whole supply chain.”

To date, and since the launch of the plant-based bottle in 2020 in the North Island, Kiwis have saved enough emissions to travel from Cape Reinga to Bluff 363 times – that’s 757,200 km.*

The Anchor plant-based Blue 2L bottle is now available in selected supermarkets, BPs and Wild Bean Café’s nationwide.

Notes to editors:

Anchor is a quintessential Kiwi brand that has been part of the fabric of New Zealand since 1886. Our Anchor dairy products are made from a pure source of natural goodness, and from grass to glass, care is taken at every step to ensure we deliver on our quality promise. Because we are owned by a co-operative of farmers, we go to great lengths to ensure that we look after and protect the land and our New Zealand communities that nourish us, for generations to come. From pasture to packaging we are committed to making our delicious dairy sustainably.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Anchor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 