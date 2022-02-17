Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Longline Fisher Who Went To Sea Without Observer Aboard Fined $7,800

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The owner of a longline tuna fishing company, who failed to take a Fisheries Observer on a fishing trip, was fined $7,800 at the Dunedin District Court (16/2/22).

It’s the second time in a year that Wayne David MacFarlane (44), who is the director of Tuna Fishing Company Limited, has been convicted and sentenced for offences under the Fisheries Act.

In February last year he was fined $15,000 for not deploying tori lines (seabird scaring devices) while fishing as required, says MPI Regional Manager Fisheries Compliance Garreth Jay.

“It’s disappointing to have to bring the same person before the courts for fisheries offending. Mr MacFarlane was required to carry an Observer to monitor his fishing and adherence to the rules as he was operating in an area considered a high risk to seabirds.

“Seabirds are a precious taonga and fishers need to do their part to help protect them. The majority of commercial fishers understand this and support the important role that Observers play in monitoring fishers at sea,” Mr Jay says.

On 9 April 2021, the Northern Odyssey left the Port of Dunedin with an Observer aboard, and the vessel returned to unload its catch on 15 April. During the trip, the crew experienced mechanical problems with a refrigeration system, which urgently needed to be repaired.

While in Port, the skipper of the fishing vessel assured the Observer that they would not be returning to sea without the Observer. However, by 19 April the Northern Odyssey left its berth to go fishing without an Observer on board.

Fishery Officers contacted MacFarlane to have the skipper return the vessel to Port and pick up the Observer, but he refused.

The vessel finally returned to port on 26 April 2021 and the catch from the fishing trip was seized by MPI valued at $64,264.27.

Upon conviction, the Court ordered the proceeds of the sale of the catch be forfeited to the Crown along with the fishing vessel, Northern Odyssey, valued at about $1.1 million.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 