Contact Energy Takes Home Four NZ Compare Awards

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Contact Energy

  • The awards mark a major turning point in customer attitude toward Contact Energy
  • Contact took home awards for Best Mobile Application, Best Customer Support, Power Provider of the Year, and the Supreme Champion Award
  • Contact Energy will boost its focus on customers with new community initiatives throughout 2022

Contact Energy has taken home four NZ Compare Awards at last night’s annual ceremony, including the Supreme Champion Award. 

The Awards celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband and energy sector and featured finalists from all major brands across both sectors. Contact Energy took home awards for the Best Mobile Application, Best Customer Support, Power Provider of the Year, and the Supreme Champion Award. 

Matt Bolton, Chief Retail Officer at Contact Energy says this marks a significant turning point for the brand. “Seven years ago, Contact Energy’s retail business was in a bad place. We were featured on Fair Go for poor service, we received low satisfaction ratings, and customers were leaving us in droves. We knew we had to do better.

“Since then, we have been on a mission to transform the way we support and engage with our customers to rebuild their trust and ultimately, build brand love. We’ve shifted our focus to put the community, environment, and people at the heart of everything we do. 

“These awards demonstrate that we are en route to achieving our mission as customer faith in Contact as a brand is on its way to being restored. It has taken curiosity, courage, passion and unrelenting tenacity from our entire team who have been committed to turning customer brand perception of Contact around.”

Last month, Contact unveiled its new brand platform ‘It’s good to be home’ as part of a continued focus for the business to grow its commitments to the community, environment, and people throughout 2022. 

The brand platform is another step toward transformation for Contact, and the company is planning to extend existing community initiatives and launch a range of new commitments to help ensure more Kiwis feel warmer, safer, and happier at home.  

Existing Contact initiatives, such as Good Nights, providing customers with three free hours of power a night, and the build of the new renewable Tauhara geothermal plant, are already contributing to Contact’s purpose of improving the quality of home life for all New Zealanders.   

Contact services thousands of households across New Zealand and is committed to delivering the best service possible for them across all touchpoints in the customer journey. 

“While it’s always nice to receive recognition for work and celebrate the win, our core focus is delivering for our customers. Let’s not forget the other finalists and winners that have lifted the bar in our industry to ensure New Zealanders are receiving the best service possible. I know they will continue to challenge us in future to be even better,” concludes Bolton.

