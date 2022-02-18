Therapeutic Goods Administration Of Australia Authorizes Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine In Children (6-11 Years)

Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia has granted provisional registration for the use of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a 50 ug dose, two-dose series, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in children aged 6-11 years.

"The TGA authorization for the use of our COVID-19 vaccine in children 6-11 years old in Australia is an important milestone for Moderna as it is the first regulatory authorization for the use of our vaccine in this age group. We are grateful to the TGA for their diligence and the Government of Australia for its continued confidence in our mRNA platform," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are grateful for the opportunity to provide protection against COVID-19 to this important age group, keeping children safe and able to continue life as normally as possible."

Professor Robert Booy from the Immunisation Coalition commented, "I welcome this decision by the TGA and look forward to the uptake of vaccination in children increasing even more to provide protection of children and maximize school attendance."

Moderna's vaccine was investigated in the ongoing Phase 2 "KidCOVE" study, a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled expansion study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity, and effectiveness of two 50 ug doses of Spikevax (mRNA-1273) given to healthy children 28 days apart. The study population was divided into three age groups (6 to under 12 years, 2 to under 6 years, and six months to under 2 years).

Data submitted to the TGA demonstrated that vaccination of children 6 to under 12 years of age with a 50 ug mRNA-1273 primary series is associated with non-inferior anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody responses when compared to that in individuals 18-25 years old from the Phase 3 Cove study. The geometric mean ratio (GMR) comparing the response in children to the response in young adults from the Phase 3 COVE study was 1.5 (95% CI: 1.3, 1.8), with a seroresponse rate of 99.3%. Two 50 ug doses of mRNA-1273 were generally well tolerated.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The ClinicalTrials.gov identifier is NCT04796896.

Moderna's vaccine has already received regulatory approval for adults and adolescents in Australia. On 9 August 2021, the TGA granted provisional registration to the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older. On 3 September 2021, the provisional registration was extended to individuals 12 years of age and older.

© Scoop Media

