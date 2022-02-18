NextPlay Technologies' NextBank To Provide Deposit Accounts & Payment Cards For Alphabit's ABCC Cryptocurrency Exchange

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), announced that NextBank International, the international banking unit of its fintech division, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with Alphabit Consulting Pte. Ltd., to provide deposit accounts and payment cards for members of its ABCC cryptocurrency exchange.

The NextBank accounts will maintain ABCC users' fiat (government issued) cash balances, permitting them to trade between fiat currency and cryptocurrency on ABCC exchange. Account holders will also be able to apply for payment cards that would allow them to make payments secured by their cryptocurrency balances.

Alphabit has built a broad global user base with ABCC. As a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange operator, Alphabit has submitted a license application under the Payment Service Act 2019 to provide account issuance services and digital payment token services as it continues to operate under a license exemption.

"ABCC is an exceptionally well-managed and fast-growing crypto exchange, making them the perfect partner to launch payment cards with," stated Todd Bonner, chairman of NextPlay Technologies and head of the company's fintech division. "We expect the regulatory licenses will further support trader and investor confidence, and further accelerate the growth of the ABCC platform. This new partnership also advances our efforts to expand the capabilities of our fintech division through the offering of products and services that appeal to companies within the digital asset industry."

According to ABCC president, Calvin Ng: "We have teamed with NextBank to provide these financial services due to their highly experienced and capable management, as well as their positioning in the international online banking marketplace. We see this as just the beginning of a long-term partnership, as we together deliver increasing value and convenience to our ABCC members."

The new joint offering from ABCC and NextBank is expected to benefit from the rapidly growing global financial technology market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% from 2022 to approximately US$324 billion by 2026, according to a Market Data Forecast.

