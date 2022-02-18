Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mortgage Payments Are 34.90% More Expensive Than Rent In New Zealand, According To New Research

Friday, 18 February 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Compare the Market

New research reveals that New Zealand has one of the largest price gaps between renting and buying in the world - mortgage payments are 34.90% more expensive than rent.

The research by Compare The Market analysed average house and rent prices in OECD countries to reveal the countries which have the biggest price gap between rent and house prices.

You can view the research in full here:

https://www.comparethemarket.com.au/home-contents-insurance/renting-vs-buying-2021/

The 10 countries with the biggest gap between house prices and rent

RankCountryAverage rent (three bedrooms)Estimated monthly mortgage paymentDifference between house prices and rent
1Luxembourg$3,017$4,55851.1%
2Latvia$582$83042.5%
3Slovakia$771$1,09842.3%
4Portugal$1,005$1,41941.2%
5Hungary$583$82240.9%
6Russia$746$1,04540.1%
7Czech Republic$861$1,20540.0%
8New Zealand$1,656$2,23434.9%
9Germany$1,414$1,88733.5%
10Canada$1,597$2,11832.6%

Luxembourg ranked highest with a staggering price gap of 51.1%, reflecting the high cost of living. Luxembourg also has the highest rent and house prices on average with rent costing $3,017 a month, paired with a steep estimated monthly mortgage payment of $4,558.

Latvia came second place with a substantial gap between rent and house prices of 42.5%. While house prices in Latvia are much cheaper than those in Luxembourg, it has a similarly high gap between the cost of renting and buying. This means that, with an average monthly rent of US$582, average monthly mortgage payments are estimated at around US$830.

Slovakia comes in third with a 42.3% difference, just behind that of Latvia. House prices have been on the rise in Slovakia over the last few years and with an average rent of US$771, the average monthly mortgage payment is estimated at just over US$1,000.

Further insights:

On the opposite end of the scale, South Africa held a 0.8% price difference with rent prices averaging at $865 and the average mortgage payment being $872.

Two countries also held negative price difference percentages, with Finland and Italy having cheaper house prices overall than rent.

To read the full study, please click here.

