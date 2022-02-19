Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quarry Workers On Strike As Revenue Soars

Saturday, 19 February 2022, 7:18 am
Press Release: AsiaPacific Infrastructure

Winstone Aggregate’s significant growth and forecasted revenues continue to surpass stagnating wages and the increasingly difficult work people are paid for, FIRST Union claims.

Annually, Winstone Aggregates extract around 4.5 million cubic metres of aggregates from the ground, making them the largest supplier in the country, which is expected to continue to grow over the next five years as the nation’s recovery from Covid-19 increases demand from cement manufacturers, building and construction firms and road construction companies.

“That makes one loaded truck and trailer leaving one of Winstone’s quarries every 35 seconds, but wages have not kept up with this increasing demand and workers feel like they are increasingly being taken advantage of,” says Justin Wallace, FIRST Union organiser.

“Our members have been in bargaining with the company for fair and reasonable wages increases, but have not succeeded in making the company understand their value and importance – this strike action is a last resort.”

“These men and women work long, hard hours and with the steady increase in the cost of living it is making it extremely hard to make ends meet.”

“The cost of living, especially in the Auckland region, is increasing at a much higher rate and it’s getting more and more difficult for them to support dependents and pay rent and mortgages and petrol and food costs without equivalent growth in wages.”

“The members feel like the hard work they do to create current profits and meet expected increases in demand over the next five years is not being acknowledged by Winstone’s management.”

Winstone Aggregate’s estimated annual revenue is around $70M per year. This equates to an estimated revenue per employee of around $321,000, which is five times larger than the average wage before tax for a Winstone Quarry Operator.

The industrial action constitutes a withdrawal of labour for 48 hours beginning at 7am Friday 11 February. Union members are not ruling out further action.

One quarry worker who wished to remain anonymous said that the situation had reached a point of no return, and the company’s ongoing refusal to negotiate a fair wage increase had galvanised workers and cemented their collective resolve.

“With the increase of living costs in the area we work and live in, we just want our pay to reflect the effort and the hours we put in,” they said.

“We’ve been in negotiations for months and are just looking for a fair resolution so we can get back to work.”

“We didn’t want to take action but felt like we were forced to because the company simply doesn’t listen to us.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from AsiaPacific Infrastructure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 