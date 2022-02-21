Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Big Development Opportunity In Fast Growing Ormiston

Monday, 21 February 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Auckland Council has put a major land holding in the heart of the Ormiston town centre up for sale presenting a significant opportunity to undertake a comprehensive mixed-use development in the rapidly growing Southeast Auckland suburb.

The council’s urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku has appointed Bayleys Real Estate to market the 7,200sqm bare land offering at 65 Haddington Drive, with frontages also onto Ormiston Road and Pencaitland Drive. The property is for sale by deadline private treaty closing on March 17.

The square-shaped site, zoned Business-Town Centre, is located between a Pak ‘n Save supermarket and new medium density housing and is adjacent to the recently opened Ormiston Town Centre retail complex.

“This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a substantial development site in a premier position in the new Ormiston town centre precinct with excellent exposure from three road frontages,” says Gerald Rundle, Bayleys’ director of corporate projects. He is marketing the property with colleagues Chris Bayley and Tony Chaudhary.

“The favourable Town Centre zoning provides for a wide range of commercial and residential activities up to a height limit of 32.5m which would allow for buildings of up to eight stories across parts of the site.”

Rundle says Eke Panuku has specified some essential outcomes for the property which include a minimum of 40 residential units, with all dwellings required to achieve a Homestar 6 rating. There is also a stipulation that ground floor premises along the site’s frontage to Ormiston Road, the main arterial road through Ormiston and neighbouring Flat Bush, must actively engage with the street through retail, home office or other commercial use.

“A high-quality design that adds visual interest and is in context with the existing developments around the property is also required,” says Rundle. “However, there is considerable scope and flexibility to contribute to the ongoing development of the town centre with an imaginative mixed-use development that also works from a commercial perspective.”

The development of the Haddington Drive site will be part of a master-planned project encompassing 19ha of Auckland Council owned land in Ormiston being developed to cater for high levels of population growth in the surrounding area.

Eke Panuku Development Auckland partnered with Todd Property Group to develop the neighbouring 30,000sqm, $250 million-plus Ormiston Town Centre retail complex which opened last year. It encompasses close to 100 shops and businesses, cafes and restaurants, a three-level car park building, large format retail plus a Hoyts cinema complex.

In addition to Pak ‘n Save and Hoyts, large format anchor tenants include The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and New World with a strong food and beverage offering centred in The Eatery space. Also located opposite the Haddington Drive site is the recently opened Ormiston Medical Centre, comprising numerous medical and health specialists.

A short stroll away is Sir Barry Curtis Park, a 94-hectare community facility providing recreation and park grounds as well as event spaces, for use by the community.

The property is well serviced by public transport with excellent access also to major arterial roads and motorways, says Tony Chaudhary.

“It is strategically positioned in a highly desirable growth location which should continue to grow significantly given the many residential developments under construction in the vicinity.”

