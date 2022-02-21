New Members Strengthen Energy Sector Advocacy

Energy Resources Aotearoa has proudly welcomed Genesis Energy and Methanex as new members, adding more weight to the organisation’s focus on the wider energy sector.

"We’re proud to now represent a wide range of energy intensive businesses, from distributors and users to explorers and producers," says Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie.

Genesis Energy is New Zealand’s largest energy retailer, providing 500,000 customers with electricity, LPG and natural gas. It generates electricity from renewable and thermal sources and also has a share in the Kupe oil and gas field.

"We have a strong shared interest with Energy Resources Aotearoa in making sure energy is sustainable, affordable and reliable for Kiwis. Genesis is also focused on ensuring that market conditions support security of supply in our future," says Genesis chief executive Marc England.

Methanex is New Zealand’s largest single energy user, using natural gas as feedstock to produce nearly 2 million tonnes of methanol every year from its production plants in Taranaki. Methanol is a biodegradable chemical that is an essential ingredient used to create hundreds of everyday industrial and consumer items, as well as being used as a clean-burning fuel.

"We see an increasing need for the industry to work together to ensure that we continue to have a strong, diverse energy sector that supports New Zealand’s transition to lower emissions," says Methanex New Zealand Managing Director Stuart McCall.

Energy Resources Aotearoa members use around two thirds of natural gas used in New Zealand and provide around 90% of natural gas and oil produced here.

New members of Energy Resources Aotearoa over the last 12 months also include Powerco, Oji Fibre Solutions, A S Harrison & Co, and SenateSHJ.

