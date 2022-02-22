Jetstar Celebrates ‘Twosday’ With $22 Sale Fares

5,000 sale fares for $22 across all domestic routes

24-hour sale starting at midnight on 22.2.2022

Tuesday 22 February 2022: To celebrate ‘Twosday’ (22.2.2022), Jetstar has today announced a 24-hour sale with 5,000 fares available for $22^.

Launching at midnight, the $22 fares will be available all of Jetstar’s domestic routes, including Auckland to Dunedin and Wellington to Queenstown. Travel periods include mid-October to early December 2022.

Under Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy, customers that make a new booking before 30 April 2022 can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). This offer applies for travel until 31 August 2023 on any Jetstar Airways domestic or international flight. Other flexible options may be available at Jetstar.com.

Jetstar’s Twosday Sale runs for 24 hours, starting at 12.00am Tuesday 22 February 2022 and ending at 11.59pm Tuesday 22 February 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The incredible $22^ Twosday fares are available on:

