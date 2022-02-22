Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Celebrates ‘Twosday’ With $22 Sale Fares

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: Jetstar

  • 5,000 sale fares for $22 across all domestic routes
  • 24-hour sale starting at midnight on 22.2.2022

Tuesday 22 February 2022: To celebrate ‘Twosday’ (22.2.2022), Jetstar has today announced a 24-hour sale with 5,000 fares available for $22^.

Launching at midnight, the $22 fares will be available all of Jetstar’s domestic routes, including Auckland to Dunedin and Wellington to Queenstown. Travel periods include mid-October to early December 2022.

Under Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy, customers that make a new booking before 30 April 2022 can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). This offer applies for travel until 31 August 2023 on any Jetstar Airways domestic or international flight. Other flexible options may be available at Jetstar.com.

Jetstar’s Twosday Sale runs for 24 hours, starting at 12.00am Tuesday 22 February 2022 and ending at 11.59pm Tuesday 22 February 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The incredible $22^ Twosday fares are available on:

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Jetstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 