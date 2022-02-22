New Environmental-economic Accounts Data Released

Four environmental-economic accounts that contain monetary information about various environmental transactions have been updated and released, Stats NZ said today.

The environmental-economic accounts updated with data up to year ended March 2020 are:

Environmental tax account: 1999–2020

Environmental protection expenditure account: 2009–2020

Renewable energy stock account: 2007–2020

Marine economy: 2007–2020.

Environmental-economic accounts show how the environment and the economy interact, how our natural resources contribute to our national wealth, as well as how we respond to environmental issues.

