Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee Reappointments; New Members

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Bob Buckle and Peter Harris have been reappointed as external members of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Grant Robertson said.

The MPC is responsible for the monetary policy decisions needed to support maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

Dr Buckle and Mr Harris were appointed as external members in 2019 for terms of three years. On the recommendation of the Board of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, they have both been reappointed for terms of three years from 1 April 2022.

“It was important to retain Dr Buckle’s and Mr Harris’ experience and expertise as external members of the MPC which responded to a one-in-100 year economic shock and provide continuity as the pandemic evolves,” Grant Robertson said.

The Reserve Bank’s Assistant Governor/General Manager Money Group Karen Silk has been appointed as an internal member of the MPC for a five year term from 16 May 2022. The Manager of Central Banking Analytics at the Reserve Bank Adam Richardson has been appointed as an internal member for a six month term from 11 March 2022.

Mr Richardson is an interim member of the MPC while the Reserve Bank recruits for the role of Chief Economist/Director of Economics. He will be the acting Chief Economist/Director of Economics when Yuong Ha, the current Chief Economist and an internal member of the MPC, leaves the Reserve Bank on 10 March 2022.

“The internal candidates have the appropriate knowledge, skills and experience to assist the MPC,” Grant Robertson said.

More information

The next Monetary Policy Statement will be announced at 2pm on Wednesday, 23 February.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 