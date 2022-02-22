Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unlock Central Hutt Industrial Investment

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A fully-leased specialist industrial building with an established international tenant, is expected to draw enquiry from around the country given the ongoing shortage of stock and the relentless demand for industrial space.

The property at 28 Downer Street was originally constructed for Switzerland-headquartered security firm Securitas in 1978, with subsequent refurbishments carried out in 2013 and 2019.

The current occupier is the multi-disciplinary building services, retail security and security system provider Sensormatic New Zealand Limited, which is owned by Johnson Controls Luxembourg European Finance Sàrl.

The fringe Lower Hutt CBD property has dual access and is located on the south side of Downer Street, close to its intersection with Bristol Square, in a precinct that features destination service-related retail, automotive dealerships and trade premises.

It is being marketed by Fraser Press and Paul Cudby, Bayleys Wellington Commercial and will be auctioned at 11am on Thursday 17th March.

Cudby said while the property has always been occupied by firms in the security and monitoring sector, it would transition to another commercial or industrial user with ease and is a highly sought-after asset.

“The property has been occupied by security companies for 44 years and given its construction and amenities, is a natural fit for this sector however, the building is flexible enough to morph into other business usage,” he said.

“Recent auctions and other sales campaigns for property of this calibre in Lower Hutt have attracted significant enquiry and qualified buyer interest.

“There simply isn’t enough investment stock to go around and that scarcity factor continues to drive activity in the commercial and industrial market currently.”

The Downer Street property is a 570sqm two-level concrete building with the ground floor offering office space, a secure monitoring bunker and a workshop/warehouse to the rear which is accessible

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 