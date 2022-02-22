Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TEG Wins Gold Award For Project To Keep Meat Processing Industry Safe

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 9:14 pm
Press Release: ACE Awards

Workers at some of Aotearoa’s largest meat processing plants are feeling safer at work thanks to a large-scale project by TEG Risk and Sustainability Services that has won Gold at the ACE Awards Tuesday 22 February.

TEG was employed by ANZCO Foods, Bremworth, Sanford, and Alliance Group to identify risks at their seven plants across the country to meet the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

One of the biggest meat processors in the country with 2,800 machines and 5,000 employees, Alliance Group needed a pragmatic and risk-effective approach. TEG worked on a massive scale to identify nearly 7,000 risks.

ACE Award judges were impressed with TEG’s data-driven approach that was delivered in a useful and understandable way within a tight timeframe.

ACE New Zealand Chief Executive Helen Davidson said: “The TEG team dealt with workers at all levels, from the people working on the machines through to the CEO and leadership team, so the stakeholder engagement involved in the project was impressive.

“The people working on the machines typically accepted risk and injury as part of their jobs, but now report feeling more comfortable with their working conditions.

“By translating risk in an understandable way, TEG has helped to transform machine safety not only in the meat industry but potentially for other high-risk industries.”

