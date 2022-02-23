Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wireless Providers Ready To Speed Up Rural Broadband

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 5:43 pm
Press Release: WISPA

New Zealand’s wireless internet service providers are gearing up to take part in a major upgrade to benefit New Zealand’s rural Internet users.

$47 million dollars is going to be spent to upgrade New Zealand’s rural broadband capacity with the goal of increasing the internet speed of 47,000 rural households and businesses by the end of 2024.

The Minister for the Digital Economy, David Clark, made the announcement yesterday, saying the Rural Capacity Upgrade will see cell towers upgraded and new towers built in rural areas experiencing poor performance, as well as fibre, additional VDSL coverage and other wireless technology deployed in congested areas.

Mike Smith, the head of WISPA NZ, the group representing more than 30 wireless internet service providers around New Zealand, says this is a great step up for many rural households.

“Our members have already been a key part of the rollout of Rural Broadband Initiative 2.

“This latest initiative is a vote of confidence by the Government in our members being able to do the job of getting rural New Zealand connected to quality broadband.”

As well as enhancing existing networks Mr Smith says it will provide the funds to enable many WISPA companies to roll out more rural fibre to enhance capabilities right through the networks.

Mr. Clark says the pandemic has shown reliable internet is critical to enable people to be able to work, learn and socialise from home.

“Having been through lockdowns, it’s clear some rural networks had real trouble adapting to the extra usage.”

As part of the initiative, 13 private sector contractors have signed contracts with Crown Infrastructure Partners to carry out the work. The programme will be funded with the $47 million from the Government’s COVID Response and Recovery Fund.

“Government’s actions to protect lives and livelihoods throughout this pandemic has proven to be the best economic decision. However, today’s announcement will further help us secure our economic recovery,” Mr. Clark said.

“With these upgrades, rural businesses will have the tools to be more innovative and productive. We can also improve health and safety for New Zealanders and their families through remote health consultations, facilitate remote learning and help maintain social and family connections.

“For those businesses, farms, marae, and households that aren’t captured by current rural broadband initiatives, such as the Ultra-Fast Broadband programme, the initiative launched today will be of great benefit,” Mr. Clark said.

At the completion of all current connectivity initiatives in 2024, 99.8 percent of New Zealanders will have seen an improvement to their broadband services.

