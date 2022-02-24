Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ 2021 Young Horticulturist Announced

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Young Horticulturist Of The Year

For the third consecutive time, a viticulturist has won the Young Horticulturist ((Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) competition.

Blenheim’s Rhys Hall,28, who works in Waihopai Valley as assistant vineyard manager for Indevin, took out the top title after intense competition that ended on Wednesday. Rhys has worked at this company – a leading producer of high-quality NZ wine – for five years, starting as a vineyard worker, then viticulture technician before promoting to his current job two years’ ago. He has a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in plant science from Massey University.

In winning the grand award, Rhys follows in the footsteps of Simon Gourley, and before that, Annabel Bulk. Both those viticulturists were based in Central Otago when announced as competition winners.

At this week’s 2021 final, Danielle McBride was announced second place getter, with Tim Cooper in third place. Danielle, of Mangawhai, was the NZ Plant Producers Industry Young Achiever representative. Tim Cooper, of Dunedin, represented the Young Amenity Horticulture Sector.

Speaking immediately after the winning announcement, an excited Rhys said he was really happy a lot of hard work had paid off. He suspects some of his colleagues will be enjoying a special celebratory bottle of wine tonight.

Rhys’ prize money will help toward a trip to France he has planned for July this year.

“I am taking annual leave to visit vineyards, learn more about the wine, and see how other people are producing around the world. It will be a very educational experience, I am sure. I am so excited,” Rhys said.

His partner is French so the opportunity to visit her homeland and see her family just added to the wonder of the planned trip, he said.

Rhys was full of praise for the competition and event organisers and many supporters.

“The trust is doing an amazing job and I really appreciate that this competition exists for young people to develop them and I hope it inspires other young people to join the horticulture sector,” he says.

Rhys receives not only the winner’s trophy but also a $7,500 Travel, Accommodation or Professional Development package; $1,000 ICL Specialty Fertilisers; One-year membership of The New Zealand Institute of Agricultural & Horticultural Science; AEG 18V 12" Brushless Chainsaw; and an AEG 18V 4 Piece Fusion Kit.

In addition to the first, second and third placings the following awards were announced (many of which, Rhys also won):

  • Countdown Innovation Project: Danielle McBride(first), Rhys Hall (second) and Tim Cooper (third)
  • T&G Fresh Practical Components Award. Rhys Hall
  • Fruitfed Supplies Leadership Award. Danielle McBride
  • Bayer Best Practice Award. Rhys Hall
  • Primary ITO Career Development Award. Hayden Parker
  • Horticentre Trust Community Engagement Award. Rhys Hall
  • Countdown Best in Sector Award. Rhys Hall
  • Best Speech Award. Rhys Hall.

All finalists received a $500 Countdown Award for perseverance and commitment to the competition.

The Young Horticulturist Competition remains a rigorous event that attracts impressive young people from the wider horticultural industry, says the competition’s chairperson Hamish Gates.

“The aim of the competition is to encourage young people in horticulture to further develop their skills and knowledge and to increase the opportunities for long term careers in the industry. It identifies tomorrow’s horticultural leaders and is an important event for the primary sectors of NZ,” he says.

The competition has three partnering sponsors – namely: Countdown, Fruitfed Supplies and T&G Fresh.

As second place getter, Danielle wins a $2,500 Massey University study scholarship; $750 ICL Specialty Fertilisers; and one year membership of The New Zealand Institute of Agricultural & Horticultural Science.

As third place getter, Tim wins $1,000 Cash; $500 ICL Specialty Fertilisers and one-year membership of The New Zealand Institute of Agricultural & Horticultural Science.

The competition falls under the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture’s Education Trust umbrella.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Young Horticulturist Of The Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 