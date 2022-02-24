Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Coronet Peak’s Diamond Anniversary – 75 Years Of Good Times

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Coronet Peak

Queenstown’s Coronet Peak is gearing up to celebrate its diamond anniversary this winter, having operated for 75 phenomenal years.

Preparations are underway for a 5-day celebration, from August 17 to 21, 2022.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr says the anniversary will take locals and visitors down memory lane, with a huge range of unique events, tributes, history, parties and music in the pipeline.

“It’s going to be a proud and nostalgic week for the team and our community, Kerr says.

“It’s not only a chance to celebrate this very special mountain but also the people who have built, worked, explored, and enjoyed what we’ve had on offer for all these years.”

From a single rope-tow in 1947 to present day – three express chairlifts (one with gondola cabins), the largest snowmaking installation in the Southern Hemisphere, extensive base facilities and recently the re-introduction of summer sightseeing and mountain biking. New Zealand’s first commercial ski field has gone from strength to strength over the years.

With founder Harry Wigley at the helm, Coronet Peak quickly changed not only Queenstown’s tourism landscape forever, but the country’s. Since 2002 the mountain has been proudly operated by NZSki, locally owned by the Davies Family.

NZSki Marketing Communications Manager Mel Tweedie has been drawing up anniversary plans for months, working on a programme that appeals to a wide range of people - to encourage a week-long stay in the resort.

“To be recognising such a significant milestone for skiing, Queenstown and New Zealand tourism is an incredibly proud moment for us, Tweedie says.

“Our hope is that this event will not only be a whole heap of fun and a tribute to our mountain and its people, but also provide a boost for the local hospitality, events and tourism industries that have felt the full impact of border closures.

“We’re closely monitoring the border and are confident that if Australians are able to visit without seven days of self-isolation there will be good interest from across the Tasman too.”

Future announcements and details will be made in the coming weeks via Coronet Peak’s website and social media channels.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Coronet Peak on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:




NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 