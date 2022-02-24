Coronet Peak’s Diamond Anniversary – 75 Years Of Good Times

Queenstown’s Coronet Peak is gearing up to celebrate its diamond anniversary this winter, having operated for 75 phenomenal years.

Preparations are underway for a 5-day celebration, from August 17 to 21, 2022.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr says the anniversary will take locals and visitors down memory lane, with a huge range of unique events, tributes, history, parties and music in the pipeline.

“It’s going to be a proud and nostalgic week for the team and our community, Kerr says.

“It’s not only a chance to celebrate this very special mountain but also the people who have built, worked, explored, and enjoyed what we’ve had on offer for all these years.”

From a single rope-tow in 1947 to present day – three express chairlifts (one with gondola cabins), the largest snowmaking installation in the Southern Hemisphere, extensive base facilities and recently the re-introduction of summer sightseeing and mountain biking. New Zealand’s first commercial ski field has gone from strength to strength over the years.

With founder Harry Wigley at the helm, Coronet Peak quickly changed not only Queenstown’s tourism landscape forever, but the country’s. Since 2002 the mountain has been proudly operated by NZSki, locally owned by the Davies Family.

NZSki Marketing Communications Manager Mel Tweedie has been drawing up anniversary plans for months, working on a programme that appeals to a wide range of people - to encourage a week-long stay in the resort.

“To be recognising such a significant milestone for skiing, Queenstown and New Zealand tourism is an incredibly proud moment for us, Tweedie says.

“Our hope is that this event will not only be a whole heap of fun and a tribute to our mountain and its people, but also provide a boost for the local hospitality, events and tourism industries that have felt the full impact of border closures.

“We’re closely monitoring the border and are confident that if Australians are able to visit without seven days of self-isolation there will be good interest from across the Tasman too.”

Future announcements and details will be made in the coming weeks via Coronet Peak’s website and social media channels.

