Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supplements Containing Prohibited Substances Found In Consumer NZ Investigation

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

Six sports supplements containing illegal drugs were recently discovered for sale in a number of supplement stores in Aotearoa New Zealand thanks to an investigation by Consumer NZ.

The contaminated supplements were found to contain drugs, including amphetamine-like stimulants to Parkinsons and ADHD medications. In addition to being illegal, three of the substances are prohibited in sport.

“Although it seems unthinkable that illegal drugs could make their way into supplements for general sale, we’re unsurprised at the findings of this investigation and commend Consumer NZ for their work,” said Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

“Our message is clear,” he continued, “supplements are a threat to clean athletes. We advise anyone who plays sport at any level to think carefully before taking supplements. You’re bound by your sport’s anti-doping rules, and one dodgy supplement could leave you with a ban from all sport.”

Mr Paterson was also concerned about the target market for some of these problems, which reflects the growing popularity of supplements among our rangatahi.

“It’s deeply concerning that some of these supplements look like something a well-meaning parent could buy to support their teen during exam season.”

Image from Consumer NZ

Our advice to anyone supporting a young athlete is to avoid supplements. A food first approach to nutrition can give rangatahi everything they need to train hard and recover safely.”

This investigation also gives credence to a 2016 Australian study, which found that 1 in 5 supplements contained substances that are prohibited in sport and unlisted on the label. Poor manufacturing practices and inadequate labelling and regulation mean that you can never be 100% sure what’s inside a supplement. Now there’s proof that the situation here in Aotearoa New Zealand is no different.

Athletes take supplements at their own risk and are 100% responsible for what they put in their body. Any athletes considering supplements should first check out DFSNZ’s Supplement Decision Making Guide at drugfreesport.org.nz/good-decisions.

Find more information about supplements in sport at drugfreesport.org.nz/supplements.

Substances found by Consumer NZ

Illegal and prohibited in sport

Beta-phenethylamine (PEA) 
Octodrine 
N-Methyltyramine Hydrochloride (4-hydroxy-N-methylphenethylamine), (NMTN)

Illegal

Deanol (Dimethylethanolamine)
Mucuna pruriens (Fabaceae)
Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)
Hordenine

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:




NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 