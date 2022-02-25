Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Initial Tongan Volcano Tsunami Claims Top $5.8 M

Friday, 25 February 2022, 7:26 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The initial estimate of insurance claims within Aotearoa New Zealand arising from the tsunami resulting from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai eruption is 60 claims totalling $5,876,560.

Of the 60 claims, 49 relate to marine craft and total $1,947,282. Just four commercial damage claims account for $3,862,640. The claims are focused on the surge wave through Tutukaka marina. This resulted in several vessels being sunk, tens of boats being damaged plus extensive damage to marina infrastructure.

"While Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) members worked quickly to manage the situation at the marina and settle claims, our thoughts remain with our Pacific neighbours who have seen catastrophic damage which will take much longer to recover from," said ICNZ Chief Executive, Tim Grafton.

Like many such facilities around the motu, Tutukaka marina had cover for its assets and made having insurance cover a condition of mooring for its users. This proved especially valuable in cases where damage was done by boats that had come loose from their moorings and collided with other vessels or infrastructure.

"I’d like to thank the Northland Regional Council Harbour Master, local marina management, ICNZ’s local representative Glen Hunter Marine and the local boating community for pulling together to put things right," said Tim.

Category Claims Value Domestic 4 $53,507 Commercial Material Damage 4 $3,862,640 Business Interruption/Loss of Profits 0 $0 Marine (including Land transit) 13 $144,490 Marine - Trailer craft 20 $718,583 Marine - Moored craft 16 $1,084,209 Motor Vehicle 1 $2,921 Crops 0 $0 Other 2 $1,210 Total 60 $5,867,560

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 