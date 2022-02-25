Land Rover New Zealand Announces Pricing For New Range Rover And Extended PHEV Options

Land Rover New Zealand is excited to announce pricing for the new Range Rover, the brand’s most desirable vehicle yet.

The highly anticipated new Range Rover was revealed to the world in October 2021, setting the standard of modern luxury.

The new model solidifies the distinguished status of this vehicle with minimal yet refined physical upgrades and new advanced technology, capability, and modern luxury features.

For the first time, Land Rover revealed the new Range Rover will now be available in a 7-seat variant, along with an extended range of plug-in hybrids and a ground-breaking all-electric model launching in 2024.

Within hours of the global reveal, Land Rover New Zealand retailers had taken over 60 pre-orders – without final confirmation of pricing, arrival timing or model specifications. The presales marked a new local record, a testament to the design and creation of an exceptional product.

The first shipment of new Range Rovers is expected to arrive in New Zealand from mid-2022, with Range Rover SV and PHEV models arriving later in the year. Land Rover NZ is hoping to secure a large allocation of production following the overwhelming demand for the vehicle.

Steve Kenchington, Land Rover New Zealand CEO, says: “The new Range Rover is an evolution of flawless luxury and peerless character. The vehicle leads in a league of its own, with minimalist detailing creating a tranquil cabin of state-of-the-art technology and unmatched capability. The new Range Rover is undoubtedly the most desirable luxury SUV on the market – it writes the next chapter for this incredibly unique brand known for its pioneering excellence.”

“Unsurprisingly, the new Range Rover broke a record with over 60 presales made just hours after its reveal to NZ customers – we expect this demand to skyrocket again when the vehicle launches in the country.”

New Zealand Pricing Structure for New Range Rover

The new Range Rover is priced from $209,900 for the D300 SE standard wheelbase variant. Range Rover SV, the ultimate Range Rover variant is priced from $339,900.

Derivative Wheelbase MRP D300 SE SWB $209,900 D350 HSE SWB $239,900 P530 HSE SWB $254,900 P530 First Edition SWB $289,900 P530 SV SWB $339,900 P530 Autobiography LWB $279,900 P530 SV LWB $384,900 D350 HSE LWB (7 Seats) $249,900 P530 Autobiography LWB (7 Seats) $284,900

Range Rover Reimagines the Future of Sustainable Luxury

As part of Jaguar Land Rover's new global Reimagine strategy – a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact – Land Rover will introduce its first pure electric vehicle, an all-electric Range Rover in 2024. In the next five years, Land Rover will also welcome six pure electric vehicles, along with more PHEV variants across the model line-up.

With the announcement of the new Range Rover and Range Rover SV pricing and model line-up, Land Rover are also delighted to announce the new Range Rover plug-in hybrid pricing – along with the newly extended range of Range Rover family PHEV models, the new Range Rover Velar PHEV and Range Rover Evoque PHEV.

The new Range Rover PHEV line-up includes the Range Rover P510e HSE standard wheelbase from $269,900, Range Rover P510e Autobiography standard wheelbase from $294,900, and the ultimate Range Rover, the Range Rover P510e SV standard wheelbase from $359,9000

The plug-in hybrid performance of the new Range Rover PHEVs provides a range of up to 113km of effortless electric power. The new Range Rover PHEV has CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km – with a unique blend of efficiency and six-cylinder performance.

“The new Range Rover PHEV models are a great steppingstone option for those customers who may be hesitant about transitioning to EV,” says Kenchington.

Land Rover has also expanded the plug-in hybrid options for Range Rover Evoque and Velar, to complement the launch of the new Range Rover PHEV. Evoque and Velar PHEV variants will launch in New Zealand from May 2022 and are available to order now.

New Zealand Pricing Structure for New Range Rover PHEV and New Range Rover Velar and Evoque PHEV

The new Evoque will be available in P300e R-Dynamic SE and is priced from $117,900. The new Velar models will be available in P400e R-Dynamic SE from $139,900 and P400e R-Dynamic HSE from $149,900.

The Evoque PHEV will have 55kms of pure electric range and Velar PHEV will have 53kms.

Derivative Wheelbase MRP Range Rover Evoque P300e R-Dynamic SE - $117,900 Range Rover Velar P400e R-Dynamic SE - $139,900 Range Rover Velar P400e R-Dynamic HSE - $149,900 Range Rover P510e HSE SWB $269,900 Range Rover P510e Autobiography SWB $294,900 Range Rover P510e SV SWB $359,900

Land Rover will not limit its electric and hybrid expansion to only the Range Rover family. The Defender and Discovery portfolios will embrace electrification in the next five years.

Jaguar Land Rover aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. As part of this ambition, the company is preparing for the adoption of clean fuel-cell power with development underway for the use of hydrogen-cell technology.

True to their roots and ready for the future, Land Rover are proud to continue the legacy and embrace the next chapter for the unique brand.

