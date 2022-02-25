Philip Ascroft Recognised By NZ Lawyer For Exceptional Young Talent

Philip Ascroft, a highly respected senior lawyer within Chapman Tripp’s market-leading equity capital markets (ECM) practice, has been recognised by NZ Lawyer as a Rising Star.

The accolade caps Ascroft’s significant contribution to the firm’s team of ECM experts, who in the past two years, demonstrated an exceptionally strong position as the leading legal advisors in New Zealand’s equity capital markets. The team’s track record is unrivalled – since 2013 they have advised on more NZX Main Board IPOs than any other New Zealand firm (21 of the 34 IPOs within the time period).

In 2021, Philip was indispensable to the team advising My Food Bag and Winton Land, the only two NZX Main Board initial public offerings (IPOs) to complete that year.

Ascroft also advised on a significant number of secondary capital raises in 2021, including for Evolve Education Group, EROAD, Pacific Edge, MOVE Logistics Group, and ikeGPS.

Chapman Tripp Partner Rachel Dunne said, “I have witnessed Philip grow in his career at Chapman Tripp over the last 10 years to become an integral part of our market-leading equity capital markets team. Our clients regularly praise Philip’s expertise and insight. In the past year he has played a key role on some of New Zealand’s most significant transactions, and is a highly trusted member of the team with experience unrivalled across his peer group in New Zealand.”

NZ Lawyer invited professionals from across the New Zealand legal industry to nominate their most exceptional young talent for the Rising Stars list. Nominees had to be age 35 or under (as of January 31, 2022) and have committed to a career in the legal profession with a clear passion for the industry.

