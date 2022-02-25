Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase

Friday, 25 February 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%.

ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase. ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 4.60% to 4.85% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 4.70% to 4.95%.

ASB’s low cost Back My Build rate for new home builds, which is linked to the Official Cash Rate, will increase to 2.54%.

The maximum interest rates on ASB’s Savings Plus and Headstart deposit accounts will increase from 0.65% to 0.75%.

New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans (including Back My Build) from 2 March 2022 and 9 March 2022 for existing loans. Savings Plus changes apply from 1 April 2022. All other retail savings rates take effect from 1 March 2022.

ASB Rate Changes:

SavingsBandCurrent RatesNew RatesRate change
Savings Plus*No Bonus0.05%0.05%0.00%
Partial Bonus0.10%0.15%0.05%
Full Bonus0.65%0.75%0.10%
Headstart**All Balances0.65%0.75%0.10%

*Effective from 1 April 2022. **Effective from 1 March 2022

Home Loan*Current RatesNew RatesRate Change
Back My Build2.29%2.54%0.25%
Housing Variable4.60%4.85%0.25%
Orbit4.70%4.95%0.25%

*Home loan rates effective from 2 March 2022 for new lending and 9 March 2022 for existing customers

