Local Stone Supply Stays Strong

New Zealand stonemasons are currently in a unique position in the construction industry.

While supply shortages from overseas have slowed a number of building projects across the country, stonemasons using locally sourced stone products are increasingly in demand for their services.

Stone is being sought after for its heritage appeal and natural qualities. It also has the benefit of having a very low impact on the environment.

“It’s a green material that lasts for hundreds of years, it requires very little maintenance, and stone can also be recycled and reused,”

Mark Robberds, chairman of the New Zealand Stonemasons Association (NZSMA) says.

"Our New Zealand building stones are some of the best in the world. They are incredibly beautiful, and they also have the advantage of being environmentally friendly and readily available. The use of natural stone also adds lasting value to architectural projects as it tends to transcend trends while other materials can date with the passing of time"

Formed in 2012 the NZSMA takes an active role in advancing and promoting high quality stone masonry and provides a directory for its qualified craftspeople.

Members are involved in setting industry standards and training as well as providing expert advice to councils, architects, builders and the general public.

“ A big driver is connecting with architects, designers, and local councils to let them know what is possible with stone and also the correct detailing and specifications of traditional stonework” Mark says. “We are currently updating technical details on our website to make it easier for designers to use this amazing, timeless and homegrown material."

© Scoop Media

