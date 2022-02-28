Tripwell Launches Next Generation Digital Travel Platform

Social media has become the go-to destination for travel-related decision making

Tripwell has connected content creators with consumers to offer a one-stop-shop for travel discovery and planning

The platform will power contextual e-commerce experiences for travellers around the globe

Gen Z and Millennials want to receive their travel recommendations from people they know and trust, and the way consumers are planning and booking trips is radically changing – particularly as we navigate our way into a post-Covid-19 world where the transition from couch to plane has never been more welcomed.

Gone are the days of travel guides and television programmes; social media has become the go-to destination for travel-related decision making for Gen Z, with almost 90% of consumers trusting third-party content, such as bloggers’ or influencers’ posts, over a company’s.

And backing into these macro trends, Kiwi-founded Tripwell has created a platform that is set to change how we plan our trips forever, by connecting content creators with consumers and businesses for a seamless way to discover and book your next trip.

The Tripwell platform will host a global travel community of hundreds of millions from around the world, enabling travel content creators to monetise their work and engage with their fans in entirely new and interesting ways.

It will provide an engaging and informative way for consumers to browse travel by allowing them to seamlessly book directly from the content they have consumed – whether it was a video, gallery, or social media post – providing them the ability to explore and plan their trips to discover new travel destinations, unique accommodation ideas, the best hiking trails and the best bars, restaurants, and cafes in a specified location.

Travel-obsessed Hayley Gray, Co-Founder and CEO of Tripwell, says the idea for the platform came about after taking three months off work to travel and realising she did not know where she wanted to go or how to start her journey.

“I wanted to go on a wellness retreat, go diving, and eat great food, but I didn't know where I wanted to go and the list seemed unwieldy,” said Hayley.

“I wanted to get advice from people I knew, people with similar preferences to my own, so I had recommendations I knew I could trust. I found myself scouring the internet – blogs, Instagram and even Pinterest – for unique experiences, and began to wonder why there wasn't a rich content platform that enabled consumers to discover and book travel directly from the content they're reading and from people they follow.”

After speaking with content creators themselves, Hayley understood the gap in the market, which she says led her down a path of solving this challenge for creators enabling them to monetise their travel content through bookings and allowing consumers to book directly from where they are getting their inspiration.

Tripwell is a game changer for exploring travel as a consumer, producing travel content as a creator, and promoting travel related businesses.

To find out more and plan your next unique travel experience, visit tripwell.io.

Tripwell will be a place where travellers can find and connect with creators whose lives are poles apart from their own. So they can see the world through their eyes, and be inspired to travel different.

Issued on behalf of Tripwell by Pead

For further information please contact:

Jaimee Sewell | Pead | 027 444 2166 | Jaimee.sewell@pead.co.nz

High-res imagery can be found here.

Notes to editor:

About Tripwell:

Tripwell’s mission is to build a travel community of hundreds of millions from around the world enabling travel content creators to monetise their work and engage with their fans in entirely new and interesting ways.

Tripwell is a global platform that provides an engaging and informative way for consumers to browse travel by allowing them to seamlessly book directly from the content they have consumed – whether it was a video, gallery, or social media post.

Tripwell will allow consumers to explore and plan their trips to discover new travel destinations, unique accommodation ideas, the best hiking trails and the best bars, restaurants, and cafes in a specified location – as recommended by credible and engaging content creators

Hayley’s favourite holiday destination is Costa Rica’s lost paradise, Osa Peninsula, after her experience staying in a rustic bamboo home in the rainforest teeming with wildlife, literally 200 steps from the best surf spot on the Peninsula.

Hayley Gray, Co-Founder and CEO:

Hayley is an experienced leader with a track record of delivering award-winning products and brands.

Hayley has led high-growth teams for companies such as Weta Workshop, and technology start-up, Magic Leap.

A creative problem solver and storyteller, Hayley is known for grasping, creating, and transforming visionary ideas into reality within new and emerging fields.

Nick MacAvoy, Co-Founder and CTO:

Nick has 20 years’ experience building and scaling high growth technology businesses.

As the former CEO and CTO of Goodnest, New Zealand’s most trusted home service company, he built and scaled its profitable online marketplace with 60,000 customers.

He was also the Co-Founder of Movieshack, sold to Sky TV in 2008.

Launched Newsflare in 2011 as Head of Tech in London. Newsflare is UGC platform for newsworthy video content.

Nick’s favourite holiday destination is the small romantic hilltop town of Cortona in Italy after discovering it by chance whilst exploring the Tuscan countryside.

© Scoop Media

