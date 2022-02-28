TracPlus Appoints Tim Lynskey As New Chief Executive

New Zealand tracking company TracPlus announced today that it has appointed Tim Lynskey as their new Chief Executive Officer. Tim takes on the role after 15-months as TracPlus' Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and at a pivotal time for the company as it continues the commercialisation of its wildfire response software, TracPlus Cloud.

During Tim’s time as CRO, he has been instrumental in stabilising TracPlus and steering it through to a profitable recovery after COVID-19 disruptions in the aviation sector derailed projected growth.

Prior to joining TracPlus Tim has spent three decades in leading successful sales teams in New Zealand and internationally. His specific knowledge in the data analytics, tracking, and emergency management markets enable a ‘bigger-picture’ approach to leading the company to being the global market leader in the wildfire response management market.

Tim says that in the past the company has adopted a broader strategy which meant the focus was spread too thinly but he’s excited to accelerate TracPlus' growth by narrowing the strategic focus and delivering solutions that directly benefit the people who depend on us.

“Going forward, TracPlus will be laser-focused on delivering world-class solutions to the wildfire market. We will build on our expertise as world-leaders in real-time location data, and develop additional services that provide situational awareness, tactical support, and insights to customers to help them increase their efficiency and keep their people and equipment safe,” says Tim.

To underpin TracPlus' customer-centric approach, Tim is undertaking a four-week worldwide trip in March 2022 to get out and meet customers face-to-face and learn how TracPlus can deliver even more value to their operations.

© Scoop Media

