Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac Completes Sale Of New Zealand Life Insurance Business To Fidelity Life

Monday, 28 February 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac Group has today announced it has completed the sale of its New Zealand life insurance business, Westpac Life, to New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, for NZ$400 million.

As part of the sale, Westpac Life has been renamed Fidelity Insurance and entered into a 15-year life insurance distribution arrangement with Westpac NZ. Under this arrangement, Westpac NZ will distribute Fidelity Insurance products to its retail customers for the next 15 years.

The transaction was first announced on 6 July 2021 and the terms of the sale remain unchanged.

Fidelity Life’s largest shareholder, the NZ Super Fund, and new investor Ngāi Tahu Holdings, have funded the majority of the acquisition.

Westpac NZ Chief Executive Catherine McGrath says Westpac Life customers are in good hands.

“This transaction allows our team at Westpac NZ to simplify what we do by focussing on banking and related services, while simultaneously building a relationship with a life insurance specialist who we know will look after our customers.

“Fidelity Life is the largest New Zealand owned and operated life insurer with a singular focus on helping New Zealanders with their life insurance needs.”

Ms McGrath says the sale does not affect existing life insurance policies.

“Westpac life insurance customers do not need to take any action. There is no change to their existing policies or the way they make their claims, with policies continuing under existing terms and conditions.

“They can also ring the same phone number they’ve always rung to talk to an expert about their life insurance.”

Fidelity Life Chief Executive Melissa Cantell says people are at the heart of the new alliance with Westpac NZ.

“From today we officially welcome around 50 new team members, 150,000 customers, a new large shareholder in Ngāi Tahu Holdings and a new strategic alliance partner in Westpac NZ to the Fidelity Life whānau.

“Completing this acquisition is an important step towards our aspiration to reimagine life insurance for New Zealanders. It will allow us to leverage the investments we’re making in data and technology, dial up our strong New Zealand brand even further and ultimately help more New Zealanders get the benefits of insurance protection.”

Westpac life insurance customers will be sent information about the change from tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 