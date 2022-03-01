Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Gains From FTA

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:20 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

New Zealand is set to make major gains with the new free trade agreement with the UK, BusinessNZ says.

The FTA, expected to be in force by the end of 2022, will remove almost all tariffs on NZ exports to the UK, which are expected to increase by over 50 percent as a result. The agreement is tipped to increase New Zealand’s GDP by up to $1 billion.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the deal will cut costs for NZ exporters, provide significantly greater access to the UK market, and advance other issues important to New Zealand.

"The agreement also covers digital trade and environmental sustainability issues as well as cooperation on issues important to Māori. Additional to the agreement, the working holiday scheme that is a major part of many Kiwis’ OE, is likely to be extended.

"New Zealand’s negotiators and their UK counterparts are to be congratulated for this move towards free trade."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 