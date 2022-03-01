Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Censures CTRL Investments For Derivatives Issuer Licence Breaches

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:04 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has censured CTRL Investments Limited for contravening the conditions of its derivatives issuer (DI) licence.

Through its ongoing monitoring of the DI sector, the FMA was satisfied that CTRL had materially contravened two standard conditions of its licence by failing to comply with requirements for certain outsourcing arrangements and allowing clients who did not understand derivatives and associated risks, to trade.

Client suitability checks

Licensed DI’s must ask retail investors to provide information about their knowledge, experience and level of understanding of the relevant type of derivative to enable the DI to assess whether the derivative is suitable for the individual. If an investor does not have the ability to understand, the DI must not enter into the derivative with the client.

James Greig, FMA Director of Supervision, said: “CTRL was screening retail investors for their understanding of derivatives, however in some circumstances if a client could not demonstrate the necessary skills and knowledge, CTRL merely provided a warning statement and suggested the client not continue. The warning statement itself confirmed CTRL’s view that the client did not understand the derivative.

“Insufficient client suitability checks continue to be a problem we are seeing among the derivatives sector, and we will continue to press the industry to improve. We have little tolerance for non-compliance, as derivatives are high-risk financial products and trading them isn’t suitable for most retail investors.”

Outsourcing

A licensed DI that chooses to outsource essential processes or systems must be satisfied the third-party provider can perform the service to the standard required to enable the DI to meet its licence obligations. The DI must also have a legally binding agreement with the provider.

Mr Greig said: “CTRL had outsourced its account management, sales and onboarding functions to a third-party provider, but could not demonstrate why it was satisfied the provider was capable of providing the services, or that there was a legally binding agreement relating to CTRL’s New Zealand operations.

“Outsourcing is an area we have previously expressed concern about – we found it was a medium-high risk area in our 2020 derivatives sector risk assessment. DI’s must have proper legal arrangements with third-party providers, including provisions that enable effective performance monitoring. This a fundamental obligation.”

To remedy the issues relating to client suitability checks and avoid future contraventions, the FMA has required CTRL to develop and carry out an action plan, which must be approved by the FMA.

The FMA acknowledges that CTRL has co-operated throughout the process.

CTRL offers clients access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on a variety of underlying assets.

New Zealand has 25 licensed derivatives issuers, which have an estimated 23,000 retail customers.

The censure was issued under section 414(2) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act, which allows the FMA to censure a licensed firm and require an action plan if the FMA is satisfied a business has materially contravened its obligations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 