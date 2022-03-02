Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Timber Design Centre Will Enable Innovative And Greater Use Of Building With Timber

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 8:52 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

An agreement to create an industry advisory service for building designers will promote and facilitate greater use of timber in New Zealand buildings, says Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service deputy director general Jason Wilson.

“This advisory service, called the Timber Design Centre, is a milestone for increasing the use of timber in the design and construction of building projects, particularly in non-residential structures such as offices, hotels and multi-storey apartments.”

The Centre is an initiative between Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service and a consortium comprising Scion (Crown Research Institute), the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association, New Zealand Timber Design Society and BRANZ.

“Through this collaboration, the Centre will provide information on timber design guidance, research and development, and specialist technical advice to increase and speed up the use of timber in buildings. A great example of what is possible to be achieved through designing in wood is the world-leading Scion headquarters in Rotorua,” Jason Wilson says.

He says the initiative builds on international experience and learnings and will drive the shift to using timber to its full technical potential in New Zealand, particularly in mid-to-high rise buildings.

“The Centre will also provide an independent forum for fostering connections across the forestry and construction sectors and can develop local expertise, knowledge, techniques, and skills on all aspects of using engineered timber in our buildings.

“By overcoming barriers to using timber in design and construction, New Zealand has the opportunity to replace steel and concrete with wood, lower carbon emissions, and support our country’s drive to greater environmental sustainability.

“The Centre is also a pathway to increase long-term demand for New Zealand wood products and support greater investment in domestic wood processing.”

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is funding the Centre as part of the Government’s Fit for a Better World roadmap. The Centre is one of several key initiatives underway this year to help transform the forest and wood processing sector.

“By providing an innovative and inspiring source of the latest expert advice and information, the Timber Design Centre will inspire building owners and property developers to commission wooden buildings,” says Jason Wilson.

“This is an exciting step to supporting design professionals to specify timber in building designs and enabling builders and contractors to build high quality wooden buildings which not only support our economic potential but will also deliver strong environmental outcomes for the future.”

The Timber Design Centre is currently virtual, so head to timberdesigncentre.co.nz to find out more and get involved.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 