Starting A New Business? Here Are The Top 10 Business Name Generators

A successful business name provides businesses with a way to market products and services in a meaningful manner. A unique name is essential since it allows a business to distinguish itself from competitors easily. Customers can, therefore, track down a business without the hassle of sorting through a similar variety to find the company they are looking for. A strong brand has the unique potential to have a carryover effect– since customers are known to associate top-quality products with a brand name that is well established.

While the naming process does require some work, online tools such as business name generators can be particularly useful to entrepreneurs. In this article, we will evaluate the top ten business name generators available.

Top Ten Business Name Generators

Free Business Name Generator by TRUiC

The TRUiC Business Name Generator is a superior free tool in that it has been verified as one of the most innovative and technologically advanced options available—using artificial technology to give it a competitive edge. This tool helps create a name for businesses while doubling as a domain name checker. All of the business name ideas generated are also checked to confirm that its .COM domain is available. All name searches that are conducted remain private, with domain searches taking place on a private database of domains.

Shopify Business Name Generator

The Shopify Business Name Generator is free to use and has a friendly user interface. The options generated are broad, so users receive unique results. However, an issue that was picked up is that when using the business type categories to conduct a search, there are no noticeable changes in the results– if the keywords used remain the same. If looking to register a website, users are required to be Shopify owners if they wish to search for domain availability.

NameSnack

Namesnack is a free business name generator that is AI-powered. Featuring an easy-to-use user interface, this tool generates unique suggestions based on a few keywords that entrepreneurs are required to provide. Users also have the option of conducting a domain search which is a useful feature. Creating a more niched brand name may prove difficult since the tool lacks industry filters.

Oberlo

Oberlo's business naming tool generates a wide range of names that have potential. This business tool uses keywords that prompt the generator's algorithms to produce a number of viable options. It is fast, free, and easy to use. However, it is worth noting that the results are very structured and somewhat lackluster. This tool works well but may not be great for those looking for something more creative and catchy.

Wix

The Wix Business Name Generator is available at no charge and considers a variety of factors when generating a name. Aspects such as keywords, business and industry type, as well as brand style, need to be accounted for in order to create potential names. A domain name availability search is conducted simultaneously and can be registered directly with WIX. This feature, however, will require a paid premium account.

Anadea

Anadea is free and easy to use. This business name generator provides hundreds of naming options based on keywords that are provided. The website also provides entrepreneurs with useful guidelines to aid in the evaluation process. Business owners may want to take into account that the naming ideas that are generated will contain at least one of the keywords or phrases provided, and the tool will not combine keywords. The tool does not include a way to check for domain name availability.

Namelix

Namelix is free and incorporates artificial intelligence technology to help entrepreneurs find a unique business name. A set of keywords is all that the tool requires– these are selected by the user. Entrepreneurs, startups, and small business owners will be able to use this tool to create a business name; however, all domain searches and domain registration will be conducted via an affiliate site.

Naming by WriteExpress

Naming by WriteExpress will generate numerous business names at no cost. Entrepreneurs have the option of refining their searches. They can choose the number of syllables and select whether or not keywords can be matched with other common related words. With the added option of adding Latin and Greek prefixes. However, the provided names seem to lack creativity and can sound robotic; the lack of an industry-specific filter could also prove to be an issue.

BizNameWiz

BizNameWiz is free to use. This business name generator works with an AI-powered algorithm. The business tool is able to generate a number of useful business names that are curated from a list of keywords that are provided at the onset. The names generated are specific to their industry and brandable. Creating an online website will require the use of an additional tool since domain name availability is not shown.

Namesmith.io

Namesmith.io is relatively easy to use and does not require any payment information. This free tool works by creating potential names that are based on keywords. Alternatively, entrepreneurs can draw a wild card and opt to have names generated completely at random. The results get listed in categories that make it easy to reference. However, not all of the names will have an available domain– the site will not conduct domain availability searches.

Final Thoughts

Starting a business is an exciting time, and while the process does have a reputation of getting overwhelming, utilizing business tools such as online name generators help streamline getting things up and running. With advancements in technology and the integration of artificial intelligence, the naming process is now easier than ever. The Free Business Name Generator by The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is definitely an overall winner; however, any of the tools on this list will work fine.

