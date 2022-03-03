Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors’ Clear Standard For Businesses’ Climate Plans, Published Today

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: Investor Group on Climate Change

The Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), whose members hold more than $33 trillion in global AUM, has today released a clear set of investor expectations for Australian businesses’ climate plans.

While more Australian and New Zealand businesses have been releasing their plans to decarbonise their operations, the plans’ quality and credibility is often inadequate, or hard-to-assess. Many companies' plans are also inconsistent with their stated ambitions to reach net zero emissions.

In a contribution to improve the quality of business transition plans, the new report Corporate Climate Transition Plans: A guide to investor expectations draws on the collective input of IGCC’s members, and broader investment industry.

It lays out five important principles for adequate climate transition plans:

  1. Set comprehensive science-based quantitative targets across all material emission scopes (which includes emissions in the supply chain and from customers’ use),
  2. Outline a strategy to deliver targets, identify enablers and disclose quantifiable impacts,
  3. Set sector-specific commitments and actions aligned with 1.5°C decarbonisation pathways,
  4. Ensure investment commitments (capital expenditure) is aligned to the targets,
  5. Commit to annual transparent disclosure and monitoring with external verification.

Companies should additionally report on the broader, overarching climate-related topics:

  • Governance
  • Just transition
  • Climate policy and lobbying
  • Scenario analysis

Quotes from Laura Hillis, IGCC Director of Corporate Engagement:

"For the first time, public companies have a clear and comprehensive picture of what investors want in businesses’ plans to get ready for a net zero economy.

"Australia's biggest superannuation and investment funds have made their expectations very clear, and we think businesses will appreciate that.

"Proxy season is coming, and we expect corporate engagement and shareholder votes on climate are set to become much more common.

“This guide should help raise the bar for Australian businesses as they seek to align with the expectations of the market in a rapidly decarbonising world."

Overseas, the UK government is preparing to make net zero planning mandatory for corporations, with the rules set to take force next year.

Locally, companies have been publishing their plans in response to pressure from the community, investors, and regulators.

The report has had strong levels of input and engagement from the environmental NGO sector, climate researchers, investor initiatives, and from IGCC's members; institutional investors that include Australia’s largest superannuation and wealth management firms, holding approximately $33 trillion in global AUM.

The report will be of particular interest to companies who will be able get a comprehensive and well-organised picture of investor expectations.

During the upcoming proxy season all business stakeholders, including investors, will be able to use the report as an important point of reference for assessing companies’ climate plans.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Investor Group on Climate Change on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 