Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inceptio Technology Completes Financing Of US$188 Million, Jointly Led By Legend Capital

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 7:41 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Mar 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 28 February 2022, Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology and operation company, announced its completion of a US$188 million Series B+ equity financing, jointly led by Legend Capital.

The successful closing of the fund is expected to be used for the development of Inceptio Technology's self-developed full-stack autonomous driving system "Xuanyuan", as well as mass production of trunks with Inceptio Technology's joint partners, which will help Inceptio Technology to accelerate its layout in electrification. In the end of 2021, Inceptio Technology has realized the front-loading mass production of Level 3 (L3) autonomous driving trunks, with the cooperation with OEM partners. In addition, Inceptio Technology has deployed daily commercial operations on a range of routes with many top industry shippers. The commercial operation has validated the cost advantage of Inceptio Technology's L3 trucks and is rapidly scaling up.

development strategy. We think highly of Inceptio Technology's excellent execution and will continue to mobilize industrial resources to promote its innovation and growth. It is believed that Inceptio Technology will become a pioneer with great influence in the industry."

Julian Ma, the Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology, said: "Thanks to the shareholders' confidence and long-term support to Inceptio Technology! With the L3 autonomous trucks rolling off the line, we have started a new chapter. We will stick to full-stack independent development and mass-production-driven in our system, to promote the large-scale growth of autonomous freight and to create more value to our customers. Inceptio Technology has confidence to form the data scale as well as technological advantages required for unmanned operation in the coming days and realize our vision of building a nationwide autonomous trucking network in logistics industry."

Autonomous driving is one of Legend Capital's main investment directions on intelligent and unmanned vehicles. In addition to Inceptio Technology, Legend Capital has also invested in the autonomous driving AI chip company Horizon Robotics, the millimeter-wave radar company Muniu Technology, the autonomous vehicle technology company Pony.ai and the ADAS solution provider Zongmu Technology. In addition, Legend Capital's SL Capital also invested in Black Sesame, a visual perception and autonomous driving IP company.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 