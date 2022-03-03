Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Allied Health Workers' Strike Action Deferred In Auckland

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: PSA

This afternoon the PSA received a request from Auckland DHB, Waitemata DHB and Counties Manukau DHB to withdraw strike action planned for Friday 4 March. This request was been made based on the DHBs’ concern that they cannot guarantee patient safety if the strike goes ahead.

PSA organiser, Will Matthews says, "The PSA has consistently maintained that the strikes would be deferred if the DHBs came to the table with a better offer, or in the event of a public health emergency.

"For this reason, we have agreed to lift strike action for Auckland DHB, Waitemata DHB and Counties Manukau DHB on Friday 4 March.

"Strike action will continue as planned in the rest of New Zealand.

"Our nationwide digital picket will also continue from 11.30am-1pm, and we encourage our Auckland members to call into this on their lunch breaks.

"Striking has always been our last resort, and our members in Auckland continue to demonstrate their commitment to providing quality health care to New Zealanders by working tomorrow.

"We implore the DHBs to recognise the ongoing hard work and sacrifice of our members by coming up with a new offer that will give them fair pay and equal treatment.

"We look forward to receiving this offer from the DHBs at our upcoming facilitation on 7 and 8 March."

