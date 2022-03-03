Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helping The Selwyn Foundation Help Others

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have been able to assist The Selwyn Foundation to sell half of its retirement village portfolio so that it can substantially strengthen its charitable mission.

The sale to Metlifecare of its retirement and aged care business (excluding Selwyn Village and Hansen Close), and commercial laundry was completed on 28 February.

The sale will enable the Foundation to increase its charitable giving over the next decade to a target of $100 million – up from $10 million over the previous 10 years.

The Chapman Tripp multi-disciplinary team was led by corporate partner Roger Wallis, and comprised property partner Tessa Baker commercial law partner Lauren Curtayne, senior associate Luke Bowers, and solicitors Harry Pye and Jack Walsh.

“This was a very satisfying transaction to work on as the Foundation governors were able to find a purchaser which agreed to manage the transferred villages consistent with the Foundation’s independent Christian faith-based ethos, and continue to provide a high standard of service,” Roger Wallis said.

Selwyn Foundation CEO, Garry Smith, said Metlifecare shared the Foundation’s ‘deep commitment to caring for the whole person’ and was a good values fit.

“Residents and staff are therefore in very good hands, and we have no doubt that each village will prosper under Metlifecare’s careful stewardship. And for The Selwyn Foundation, the released equity will allow us to do so much more in very difficult times to help the growing number of seniors who are vulnerable or in need,” Smith said.

Metlifecare was primarily advised by Minter Ellison Rudd Watts, supported by Bell Gully on its Overseas Investment Act consent.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 