Changes To Clean Car Discount Fees For Used Imported Cars Is An Insult To Sensible Environmental Policies

Andy Sinclair, President of the Motor Industry Association of New Zealand says “The Government’s decision, announced yesterday, to lesson fees on used imported vehicles under the clean car discount, which comes into effect from 1 April this year, is disappointing and a slap in the face for sensible environmental outcomes.”

We have a fleet with an average age of over 14 years. Older vehicles are less clean than brand new models and comparably less safe. Invariably arriving in the country with worn tyres and batteries creating immediate recycling issues.

He says we do not need increased numbers of older high polluting vehicles on our roads. However this is exactly what will happen with the change in fees, as it will make it easier for used importers to continue importing dirty old clunkers.

“It is hard to fathom the rationale for this decision and continues a pattern of puzzling and illogical decisions by the government rather than a range of sensible policies that would facilitate cleaning up our dirty old fleet.”

