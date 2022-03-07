Winners Announced: Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2021

In a year when cleanliness and sanitisation have rarely been more important, it’s very fitting that two commercial cleaning companies have taken out the Westpac Supreme Awards at the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards for 2021.

CrestClean has been named New Zealand’s Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year, and Gary and Kirsten Camoin of Paramount Services Christchurch were named the Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year. An honour which was keenly contested.

“It’s been a challenging two years for businesses all over New Zealand. The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our franchise community, their resilience, business acumen, hard work and many achievements,” says Robyn Pickerill CEO of Franchise Association of New Zealand. “We congratulate all the finalists and winners who have demonstrated their successes and continue to forge ahead through extremely uncertain times. This speaks not only volumes to them as people and business owners, but also to the resilience and supportiveness of the franchise business model,” she says.

From humble beginnings of only three Dunedin pilot franchises 25 years ago, to a massive 672 franchise businesses country-wide in 2021, CrestClean has quickly grown into the largest franchise group in New Zealand on a unit’s basis. The franchise prides itself on its sustainable practices. In 2016, it became the only nationwide cleaning company in New Zealand that is ‘Environmental Choice’ licensed, complying with strict criteria to reduce its environmental impact.

The FANZ judges acknowledged that with 672 franchisees, CrestClean has a formidable task in sustaining strong relationships and depth of communication with a diverse team of franchisees made up of 59 nationalities but has risen to it exceptionally well.

Testament of their continued success, CrestClean has 84 franchisees who have celebrated 10+ years' trading under the CrestClean banner. Its longest-serving franchisee from Christchurch, Grant Holland, heads the list at 22 years, closely followed by Auckland Master Franchise owner, Dries Mangnus at 20 years.

Recognised as a standout amongst more than 35,000 nationwide franchisees, Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year, Gary and Kirsten Camoin of Paramount Services started their Christchurch business in October 2015. The husband and wife couple provided evidence of considerable growth, very strong business performance and “high business nous”. The FANZ judges were impressed by their ability to adapt to changing circumstances, a feature of franchises that have managed to survive and even thrive over the challenging Covid era. “They are to be commended on their resilience and recognition of areas that needed consideration,” said the judges.

New Zealand is the most highly-franchised country per capita in the world and this year’s Awards reflected the wide appeal of franchising, with finalists coming from a diverse spread of cities and towns across New Zealand. The range of business types also reflected the breadth of the franchises operating across NZ: everything from cafés and convenience stores to cleaners, hair salons and beauty practitioners, electricians, plumbers, construction, property maintenance, companion driving and many more. Franchising is a highly successful business model which lends itself as a popular option for many industries.

The Franchising New Zealand 2021 survey conducted by Massey University in conjunction with the Franchise Association of New Zealand show that Franchising makes up 12% of NZ’s GDP ($36.8 billion turnover). There are over 590 franchised brands operating in New Zealand that includes several systems offering multiple concepts under a single brand name. 71% of these are NZ-founded and generate jobs for 156,820 Kiwis.

The Awards also recognised the field management staff and service providers who support franchisees nationwide, and the community involvement of many franchise brands.

For a full list of winners, see below.

Results – Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2021 winners:

· Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year:

CrestClean

· Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year:

Gary and Kirsten Camoin, Paramount Services Christchurch

Field Manager of the Year

· Under $500,000: Nicola Moore, Clean Planet Hawke’s Bay

· Over $500,000: Gavin Carroll, Columbus Coffee

Service Provider of the Year: Franchise New Zealand media

Franchisee Special Awards

Regional Master Franchisee of the Year:

Roy Boonen, Clean Planet Hawke’s Bay

Excellence in Customer Engagement:

Adrian Kay, Dream Doors Kitchens Christchurch

Excellence in Community Contribution:

Angela and Michael Turner, Just Cuts Hornby

Franchise System Special Awards

Excellence in Community Contribution:

The Coffee Club Franchising (NZ) Limited

Marketing Campaign of the Year: Columbus Coffee

Small Business Franchisee of the Year: Ben Coates, Green Acres, Northland

Retail & Hospitality

Franchise System of the Year: The Coffee Club Franchising (NZ) Limited

The Coffee Club Franchising (NZ) Limited Franchisee of the Year: Alicia Nixon, Caci Silverdale

Home & Lifestyle

Franchise System of the Year: Driving Miss Daisy NZ Limited

Driving Miss Daisy NZ Limited Franchisee of the Year: Prue and David Kimber, Poolwerx Waikato

Business to Business

Franchise System of the Year: CrestClean

CrestClean Franchisee of the Year: Gary and Kirsten Camoin, Paramount Services Christchurch

