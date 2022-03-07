Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medicines Sector Actively Responds To The Ukraine Crisis In Europe

Monday, 7 March 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: Medicines New Zealand

Medicines New Zealand stands in unity with both our sister associations and their member companies in Europe to support the sector's efforts to assist the people of Ukraine.

The innovative medicines sector is actively collaborating with many other partners and offering significant humanitarian support both in the Ukraine and for the emerging refugee crisis in neighbouring EU Member States.

“So far the support has included significant in-kind donations of critical medicines and vaccines to Ukraine, and the surrounding countries to assist Ukrainian refugees. There has also been financial support from the innovative medicines sector, with over $45 million committed to international aid organisations such as the Red Cross, International Medical Corps, and the UN Refugee Agency” says Dr Graeme Jarvis, CEO of Medicines New Zealand.

The innovative medicines sector will also continue to do everything it can to ensure that medicines reach the patients that need them, not only in Ukraine, but also in the neighbouring EU Member States. This is being achieved by working collaboratively with a range of international aid and humanitarian agencies.

“As a sector dedicated to both saving and improving lives, we are concerned about the humanitarian crisis that Eastern Europe is facing, and hope that a peaceful resolution is obtained soon” says Dr Jarvis.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Medicines New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 