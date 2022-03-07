Retail Credit Account Openings Plummet In First Full Month Since CCCFA Changes
There was a 44% year on year decline in new retail credit
account openings in January 2022 compared to January 2021,
as follows:
- Home loan account openings
declined by 35%
- Unsecured credit accounts
openings declined by 52%
- Credit card
account openings declined by 71%
-
Personal loans new account openings declined by
33%
Comment:
Equifax
Managing Director, Angus Luffman says January 2022 had the
biggest decline in new account openings since the initial
COVID-19 dip in March 2020. “January was the first full
month of account opening data since the new affordability
assessment criteria was introduced through the CCCFA changes
in December 2021. A drop of this magnitude represents a
significant decline in credit activity be it for: new
credit, refinancing or consumers just trying to get a better
deal on their finance.”
“The impacts are
widespread across all retail credit portfolios, with the
biggest declines in the unsecured credit products - credit
cards and personal loans. Unsecured credit helps Kiwi
consumers purchase everyday items like furniture and
electronics, to make their lives better. In January we saw
that borrowing activity decline
significantly.”
Note: New account
openings, refers to new retail credit accounts that are
approved, on which the credit has been
activated.