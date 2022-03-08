Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradeWindow And Vero Marine Team Up To Offer New Zealand’s First Paperless Insurance For Exporters

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 9:02 am
Press Release: Trade Window

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow, a software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders and customs brokers, has partnered with Vero’s marine insurance team – which will now be the first insurer in New Zealand to offer its marine insurance certificates in a completely digital format.

The solution enables an end-to-end digital insurance certification process that removes the need to print paper certificates and courier them between interested parties.

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith says the partnership with Vero, which is part of Suncorp Group, is an important milestone for New Zealand marine exporters.

“This initiative gives our mutual customers the ability to transact in a more secure and trusted way. Our platform Cube, which uses blockchain technology, means all parties along the supply chain can have confidence in the authenticity of the digital insurance certificates.”

The connection between TradeWindow’s Cube platform and Vero Marine’s Ecert system will allow mutual customers to request and manage insurance certificates directly within Cube. Any changes to policies or certificate templates will automatically be updated, removing the need to manually generate insurance documents.

Vero’s Executive Manager Marine, Allen Chong, says that Vero is proud to be leading the New Zealand marine industry to market with a digital option for its customers.

“Shipping documentation is critical to the marine cargo industry, as these documents represent ownership of the cargo, so having possession is important if anything goes wrong and you need to make an insurance claim.

“Digital insurance certification offers a fast, simpler and more secure process.”

The new solution is set to go live on 28 March 2022.

About TradeWindow:

Founded in December 2018, TradeWindow is an NZX-listed software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility. TradeWindow’s software solutions integrate to form a cohesive digital trade platform that enables customers to more efficiently run their back-end operations, share information and securely collaborate with a global supply chain made up of customers, ports, terminals, shipping lines, banks, insurance companies, and government authorities.

www.tradewindow.io

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Trade Window on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>


Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 