MYOB Aims To ‘Break The Bias’ In Technology Development With Launch Of DevelopHer Programme

After five successful years in Australia, leading business management platform, MYOB, will launch its highly sought-after DevelopHer programme for the first time in New Zealand, as it seeks to bridge the skills gap and help increase the number of women in technical roles.

The unique programme provides successful candidates with a paid full-time internship focusing on technology development at MYOB. After completing the internship, candidates move into a protégé developer role, followed by an offer of full-time employment with MYOB as an associate developer. Since its initial launch over the Tasman, interest in DevelopHer has grown exponentially and 2022 marks the first year where two candidates from New Zealand will be able to participate in the programme.

While technology development skills and expertise are in high demand, The Digital Skills Aotearoa Report 2021 highlights that diversity is a particular concern for the sector. Just 39% of ‘technology standard participants’ in New Zealand are female, and women account for just 27% of those working in digital technology roles.

MYOB Head of Employee Services - Felicity Brown, said MYOB are thrilled to be launching DevelopHer in New Zealand on International Women’s Day, helping empower more local talent to pursue a successful career in the technology sector.

“With the economic potential technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) growth holds for New Zealand, it’s more important than ever that we look to bridge the skills gap by nurturing the talent we already have on our home soil. One opportunity to do this is by providing more platforms where women can start and develop a career in technology development,” said Felicity.

“MYOB’s DevelopHer programme aims to break the bias when it comes to gender diversity in technology and offers women who have no technical experience, an opportunity to start, upskill and progress a career in this fast-growing sector. The paid programme provides candidates with supportive mentors and is designed to offer an optimal learning environment that will see them thrive. It’s a great beginning to an exciting and boundless career.”

The DevelopHer Programme

The DevelopHer programme will see two candidates in New Zealand offered an online scholarship with MYOB tertiary partner, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology(RMIT), a paid salary while they learn, and exclusive tutorial and coaching sessions.

On completion of the course, participants receive either a Graduate Certificate of Application Development or credits toward a Computer Science Degree from RMIT - plus full-time employment at MYOB as a Protégé Developer in the MYOB graduate programme, The Future Makers Academy.

Successful applicants will commence their study in July through to November, with an elective in the New Year. Applicants will then join the February 2023 protégé cohort in the MYOB Future Makers Academy.

Future Maker's Academy Protégé Developer and former Digital Marketing Specialist, Mehak Mahajan, completed the DevelopHer programme in Australia in February this year and said the decision to go back and study was a challenge she’s extremely grateful she took on.

“While I was working in marketing and analysing trends thorough various software, I started to wonder how these platforms were built and found myself wanting to know more. I love challenges and that’s when I decided I wanted to pursue a new career in the technology industry,” said Mehak.

“I could never have imagined I would learn so much in six months. The supportive environment you are in for DevelopHer, with mentors and friends helping you along every step of the way, had me constantly improving and excited about my future career in the sector. I assure you, no one can stop women when they start believing in themselves!”

Applications open now

TheDevelopHerprogramme is open to women of all ages, backgrounds and skillsets. For many it’s an opportunity to re-skill and change careers, though women can apply straight out of school if they wish. For more information or to apply for one of the two places in the first ever New Zealand DevelopHer intake head to MYOB Careers, graduate opportunities.

