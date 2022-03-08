Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MYOB Aims To ‘Break The Bias’ In Technology Development With Launch Of DevelopHer Programme

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: MYOB

After five successful years in Australia, leading business management platform, MYOB, will launch its highly sought-after DevelopHer programme for the first time in New Zealand, as it seeks to bridge the skills gap and help increase the number of women in technical roles.

The unique programme provides successful candidates with a paid full-time internship focusing on technology development at MYOB. After completing the internship, candidates move into a protégé developer role, followed by an offer of full-time employment with MYOB as an associate developer. Since its initial launch over the Tasman, interest in DevelopHer has grown exponentially and 2022 marks the first year where two candidates from New Zealand will be able to participate in the programme.

While technology development skills and expertise are in high demand, The Digital Skills Aotearoa Report 2021 highlights that diversity is a particular concern for the sector. Just 39% of ‘technology standard participants’ in New Zealand are female, and women account for just 27% of those working in digital technology roles.

MYOB Head of Employee Services - Felicity Brown, said MYOB are thrilled to be launching DevelopHer in New Zealand on International Women’s Day, helping empower more local talent to pursue a successful career in the technology sector.

“With the economic potential technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) growth holds for New Zealand, it’s more important than ever that we look to bridge the skills gap by nurturing the talent we already have on our home soil. One opportunity to do this is by providing more platforms where women can start and develop a career in technology development,” said Felicity.

“MYOB’s DevelopHer programme aims to break the bias when it comes to gender diversity in technology and offers women who have no technical experience, an opportunity to start, upskill and progress a career in this fast-growing sector. The paid programme provides candidates with supportive mentors and is designed to offer an optimal learning environment that will see them thrive. It’s a great beginning to an exciting and boundless career.”

The DevelopHer Programme

The DevelopHer programme will see two candidates in New Zealand offered an online scholarship with MYOB tertiary partner, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology(RMIT), a paid salary while they learn, and exclusive tutorial and coaching sessions.

On completion of the course, participants receive either a Graduate Certificate of Application Development or credits toward a Computer Science Degree from RMIT - plus full-time employment at MYOB as a Protégé Developer in the MYOB graduate programme, The Future Makers Academy.

Successful applicants will commence their study in July through to November, with an elective in the New Year. Applicants will then join the February 2023 protégé cohort in the MYOB Future Makers Academy.

Future Maker's Academy Protégé Developer and former Digital Marketing Specialist, Mehak Mahajan, completed the DevelopHer programme in Australia in February this year and said the decision to go back and study was a challenge she’s extremely grateful she took on.

“While I was working in marketing and analysing trends thorough various software, I started to wonder how these platforms were built and found myself wanting to know more. I love challenges and that’s when I decided I wanted to pursue a new career in the technology industry,” said Mehak.

“I could never have imagined I would learn so much in six months. The supportive environment you are in for DevelopHer, with mentors and friends helping you along every step of the way, had me constantly improving and excited about my future career in the sector. I assure you, no one can stop women when they start believing in themselves!”

Applications open now 

TheDevelopHerprogramme is open to women of all ages, backgrounds and skillsets. For many it’s an opportunity to re-skill and change careers, though women can apply straight out of school if they wish. For more information or to apply for one of the two places in the first ever New Zealand DevelopHer intake head to MYOB Careers, graduate opportunities.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MYOB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>


Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 