Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A New Programme Aims To Address Gender Inequalities In The Startup World

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: The Factory

Women with an innovative idea or concept who need support bringing that idea to life can now apply to a new programme offered by The Factory.

Launching on International Women’s Day (8 March 2022), Moxie is a seven week programme that focuses on building female founders.

“For many women, entrepreneurship and innovation can seem daunting and they might lack confidence or support to follow through with their ideas,” explains Rachel O’Connor, General Manager – Marketing and Programmes for The Factory. “There are also long-standing gender inequalities in the startup world where women represent just one in every five startup founders globally.”

The picture is more positive in the Manawatū. Over the past ten years The Factory has run Innovate, a 10-week accelerator programme for entrepreneurs, 42 percent of winners have been women.

“While we have had a good number of female founders win Innovate in the past decade, we’re keen to see this number increase and Moxie is one way The Factory is supporting female founders bring their ideas to life,” confirms Nick Gain, Acting Chief Executive Officer for The Factory.

It might be surprising for some to learn that women-led startups achieve 35% higher return on investment and bring in 12% higher revenue than male-owned tech companies. Yet, according to Angel Association New Zealand, women-led ventures receive just 18 percent of early-stage investment in New Zealand.

The name of the programme truly represents it’s ethos – courageous spirit, determination and perserverance. The programme will be run as a series of workshops with inspiration experts who will covering topics such as self-belief and resilience, productivity and time management; putting plans into action; and start-up founders sharing their journey, including previous Innovate participants.

As well as the workshops, participants will have access to The Factory team to support and guide them as they learn.

Applications close on 9 April 2022, with the programme commencing in early May.

To find out more about Moxie, visit moxie.kiwi

Ends.

About The Factory

We are a team of curious individuals that thrive to support entrepreneurs, founders, startups and companies. We are a business development, training and innovation hub located in Palmerston North, Manawatū that works nationwide.

We help individuals, startups and companies with new ideas begin the process of scaling and becoming contributors to our communities. We have established ourselves as a world leader in business acceleration and are specialists in agritech, agrifood and new technologies.

Our expertise working with founders, start-ups and business owners runs deep, having been established 15+ years ago, and being a Callaghan Innovation Founder Incubator contract holder since 2006, and having supported over 4,000+ entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The Factory is owned by a non-for-profit Trust (Bio Commerce Centre Trust), that was established for the purpose of entrepreneur highway, to find and fund high growth high value startups. We couldn’t do this without our Government partner Callaghan Innovation and stakeholders that help keep the lights on and engine humming.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Factory on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>


Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 